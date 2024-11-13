Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Overnight visitors in Wales may have to pay to stay under tourist tax proposals put to parliament later this month.

The “small” but unspecified visitor levy would be paid by people staying overnight in accommodation in Wales to raise funds that support the “long-term sustainability” of the tourism industry.

One Bill would give local authorities control over a visitor levy, while the other intends to regulate visitor accommodation by creating a national register.

A joint statement from finance secretary Mark Drakeford and economy secretary Rebecca Evans said the visitor levy and accommodation Bills will be introduced to the Senedd on 25 November.

“This Bill proposes giving local authorities the power to introduce a visitor levy, which will be a small charge paid by people staying overnight in visitor accommodation. The levy will raise additional funds for local authorities to support the long-term sustainability of our tourism industry,” it said.

They added: “Each local authority will be able to decide whether to introduce a visitor levy in its area, based on local circumstances.”

First Minister of Wales Eluned Morgan announced the two Bills in July’s legislative statement to “support tourism and local communities”.

The visitor accommodation registration scheme is the “first step” towards a previously consulted statutory licensing scheme, including holiday homes in Wales, the statement said.

Rebecca Evans said: “These proposals are about preparing for the future. Our intention is to bring about a sense of shared responsibility between residents and visitors, to protect, and invest in, our local areas.

“By asking visitors – whether they have travelled from within Wales or from further afield – to make a small contribution towards maintaining and enhancing the place they are visiting, we will encourage a more sustainable approach for tourism.”

The Welsh Conservatives said tourism tax plans would “risk jobs” and “impose red tape” in Wales.

Andrew RT Davies MS, leader of the Welsh Conservatives, said: “We’ve been absolutely clear from the start that this policy is the wrong one for Wales.

“A tourism tax will risk jobs at a time when businesses are being clobbered by Labour, it will impose red tape, and it will work against its own aims by encouraging visitors to use more council-maintained attractions and services.

“Our tourism industry should be nurtured by the Welsh Government, not hamstrung by new taxes.”

