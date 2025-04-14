Snowdonia issues plea to visitors to avoid Easter chaos

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Visitors to one of Wales’ most popular national parks have been warned to pre-book parking to prevent car chaos this Easter.

The Eryri National Park, also known as Snowdonia National Park, has encouraged travellers to plan ahead to avoid emergencies on the mountain.

As one of the UK’s most popular peaks, Snowdon, also known as Yr Wyddfa, expects to host thousands of hikers over the Easter holidays.

According to the Eryri National Park Authority, the increase in footfall will put immense pressure on mountain rescue services and local infrastructure.

Visitors headed for popular start point Pen y Pass have been specifically told to pre-book parking.

Pre-booking is available from now until 2 November, with prices starting at £20 for an eight-hour slot.

Full-day slots rise to £40 per vehicle, and bookings must be made at least one hour in advance.

Car parks by Nant Gwynant and Llanberis are also likely to “fill up early”, with the national park warning visitors not to park illegally and cause access issues for residents and emergency services.

In Easter 2023, almost 40 vehicles parked “dangerously” in the area were towed away by police.

North Wales Police said 29 vehicles parked dangerously on narrow mountain roads near Llyn Ogwen and nine in Pen y Pass at the bottom of Snowdon were taken away on Good Friday.

Chief Inspector Steve Pawson of North Wales Police said: “We all have an individual and collective responsibility to take additional care if heading up Yr Wyddfa or any other mountain in Eryri. People need to remember that our fantastic mountain rescue teams are volunteers – who regularly put themselves in danger to rescue others.”

He added: “Planning on where you will park is also an important factor as we don’t want to witness dangerous or irresponsible parking like we have seen in years gone by. There are fantastic park and ride facilities and public transport links, please make full use of them and plan ahead.”

The Llanberis Mountain Rescue Team said it has already seen the highest number of call-outs on record, with more than 60 so far this year.

Gruff Owen, chair of Llanberis Mountain Rescue Team, said: “Easter is a particularly challenging time for our dedicated volunteers, especially in recent years where we’re increasingly having to respond to several serious incidents at the same time.

“During the holiday periods, walkers and climbers should be aware that we could already be committed to rescues elsewhere on the mountain and that injured casualties may have to wait longer than usual for a response.”

The volunteer-led service told prospective visitors to choose appropriate routes based on their fitness and experience and turn back if “conditions worsen or energy levels drop”.

All visitors are also being urged to follow AdventureSmart guidance by asking themselves if they have the skills and right gear and are aware of the weather the day they hike.

Angela Jones, Eryri National Park Authority’s head of partnerships, said: “Eryri is here for everyone to enjoy, but enjoyment must go hand in hand with responsibility. Planning ahead, respecting the landscape, and making safe choices ensures this special place remains protected.”

