Visit Wales launches new meditation podcast series

A new meditative podcast series plans to transport people to the heart of Wales from anywhere in the world.

Visit Wales is offering a series of guided meditative podcasts and films for a “multi-sensory escape to Wales’ most beautiful locations”.

“Chill Cymru” launched on St Dwynwen’s Day (25 January), Wales’ national day of love, to celebrate with llonyddwch (stillness), myfyrdod (reflection) and hwyl (joy).

BBC Radio 1’s Sian Eleri, from Caernarfon, has narrated the series, which features “immersive natural soundscapes” and “thoughtful storytelling”.

The six Chill Cymru journeys include the sands of Three Cliffs Bay, Cefnperfedd Uchaf lavender fields, Pen y Pass, Wern-y-Cwm Farm’s wildflower meadows, the waters of Cardiff Bay and the woodland of Cwmcarn Forest.

According to Visit Wales: “Each short meditative journey blends evocative narration with organic soundscaping. The result is both intimate and transportive, encouraging listeners to slow down, listen deeply, and connect to the rhythm of Cymru.”

The tourism board aims to help tourists in Wales feel the “texture of the landscapes and cadence of the Welsh language” on a deeper level.

Chill Cymru is part of Visit Wales’ wider Hwyl campaign, which champions the emotional, sensory and joyful connections visitors can encounter in Wales.

Similar to the Danish word ‘hygge’ that describes the concept of cosiness and contentment with the joys of life, while the Welsh phrase ‘hwyl’ does not have a direct translation into English, it denotes the deep state of joy that comes with being immersed in the moment.

Visit Wales says the ‘hwyl’ feeling is often associated with communal activities, music and the arts, but can be experienced across many different contexts.

The economy secretary, with responsibility for tourism, Rebecca Evans, said: “2025 will celebrate the joyful things that make us distinctively Welsh and can only be experienced here in Wales.

“We want to share our warm ‘croeso’ and unique ‘hwyl’ with the world and invite them to not just see but feel, taste and truly experience the ‘must do’ things we have on offer.”

