Sweden tourist board offers ‘prescription’ so doctors can sign-off your visit

Sweden has become the first country to be offered “on prescription” by doctors as part of a marketing campaign by the tourist board.

The new initiative by Visit Sweden has teamed up with medical professionals to show how holidaymakers can “benefit from the country's restorative experiences”.

A tongue-in-cheek advert asks: “Did you know that Sweden is the first country in the world that doctors can prescribe? Because Sweden is filled with activities that make you feel good”.

It adds that Sweden’s “calming” museums are the “perfect antidote for overcrowded tourist traps”.

Visit Sweden says: “Sweden’s unique way of life, rooted in balance and with easy access to both nature and culture, makes it an ideal place to reset your mind and body.”

The Nordic country has been consistently ranked as one of the happiest countries in the world by the World Population Review.

Prospective “patients” can download a medical referral from Visit Sweden to bring to a handful of doctors selected to issue prescriptions to spend time in Sweden.

Among the doctors supporting “The Swedish Prescription” is Dr Sam Everington, vice president of the British Medical Association in the UK.

Dr Everington said: “Spending time in nature and engaging with culture are evidence-based ways to support both mental and physical health. Sweden offers an ideal setting for this kind of care.”

The prescription says it is to be used as a “supportive tool to promote physical and mental wellbeing, particularly in cases of stress, fatigue and mild anxiety”.

According to psychiatry professor Yvonne Forsell, people can benefit from Swedish activities that encompass nature, lifestyle, and culture.

Listed activities include wild swimming, sleeping under the stars, sauna bathing and listening to one of Sweden’s metal bands.

Visit Sweden adds that it “does not cover any costs incurred with a prescription” to make the journey to Sweden.

