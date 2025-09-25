Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Tired of battling for the armrest with strangers on flights? Virgin Australia is offering a solution via a “neighbour-free seating” option.

The airline has announced that eligible passengers on certain domestic and short-haul international flights can bid to keep the seat next to them empty. The aim is to give those sitting in economy more space while they fly.

To be eligible, customers need to book their economy ticket, then submit a bid on the Virgin Australia app to reserve the adjacent seat.

Prices for the service start at AU$30 (£14), and, if successful, is confirmed no later than two hours prior to the flight’s scheduled departure time.

The neighbour-free seat is not guaranteed, however. If someone purchases an economy ticket for the space within the bidding window, a refund of the bid will be provided – and the passenger will take the seat instead.

Customers can only enter the auction with one or two passengers on their booking, and can only bid on one seat.

Passengers in Economy X and business class are not eligible.

While the seat provides extra personal space, it does not come with additional baggage allowance.

The initiative comes after a 2023 consumer survey revealed that 42 per cent of Virgin Australia passengers would consider paying a fee to have the middle seat empty on international flights. The questionnaire, conducted by Velocity Frequent Flyer, also found that more than a third (35 per cent) would do the same on a domestic flights of longer than three hours.

The scheme has launched on selected routes before a wider rollout, including Melbourne to Adelaide, Brisbane to Sydney and Sydney to Perth.

Virgin Australia executive, Libby Minogue, said: “Our priority is to give Virgin Australia guests even more value and choice when they choose to fly with us. Neighbour-Free Seating is a clever add-on for Economy travellers who want the certainty of extra space without the price tag.”

Other airlines have already adopted neighbour-free seating on their flights, such as Qantas, which sends passengers an email invitation to reserve an extra seat within 48 hours of departure.

Air France also offers an “empty seat” scheme where passengers can privatise up to three places next to them.

