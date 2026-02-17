Villa Vie launches new ultra-luxury residential cruise collaboration

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Residential cruise line Villa Vie Residences has announced an alliance with a new luxury line to offer residents a “more refined” experience on the waves.

Villa Vie offers a “life at sea” alternative to traditional retirement, featuring permanent, long-term, or flexible cabin rentals aboard the Villa Vie Odyssey.

Avora Residences, a new residential cruise brand, plans to offer a “global adventure to a curated collection of the world’s most coveted destinations” on a three-year continuous journey.

Lumina, the Avora line’s inaugural vessel, is scheduled to make its maiden voyage from Lisbon, Portugal, with 268 residences in January 2028.

Avora is the latest offering in the residential cruise market and a “more refined luxury experience” than Villa Vie Residences.

Residences on Lumina starts at $219,600 (£162,000) for five-year ownership of the lowest room category. Currently, cabins on Odyssey start from around $130,000 (£96,000).

Under the partnership, residents of both Villa Vie Residences and Avora Residences will gain access to Odyssey and Lumina, as well as any additional future vessels by the brands.

Guests who book a cabin aboard the Odyssey in February for a minimum three-month stay will receive a complimentary two-week visit aboard Lumina following its debut.

According to PRNewswire, new Lumina residents travelling aboard Odyssey will be able to move vessels during a meeting event in Miami.

Mikael Petterson, founder and chairman of Villa Vie Residences, said: “Luxury today is defined by access and freedom.

“This alliance expands both. Our residents gain access to a broader world of experiences, while each brand maintains its own distinct identity and philosophy.”

Friends and family benefits will apply between vessels, creating a “more connected global lifestyle ecosystem”, said Villa Vie.

Kathy Villalba, CEO of Villa Vie Residences, added: “We recognise that many future Lumina owners are eager to begin travelling the world by sea immediately.

“The opportunity to spend time aboard Odyssey allows residents to begin living the residential-at-sea lifestyle right away, while they prepare for Lumina's debut.”

Read more: What life is like living permanently on board a cruise ship