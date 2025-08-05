Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Viking’s latest ocean cruise vessel touched water for the first time last week during a float-out ceremony ahead of its launch next year. The ceremony marked the latest stage in the development of Viking Mira at the Fincantieri shipyard in Ancona.

Similar to the rest of the ocean fleet, Viking Mira is classed as a small ship, with a gross tonnage of 54,300. It has 499 staterooms that can host 998 guests and has now moved to the next stage, where it will be completed with the cruise line’s trademark Scandinavian designs.

The ship, which cost $501m (£377m) to build, is scheduled to debut in spring 2026 and will spend her inaugural season sailing itineraries in the Mediterranean and northern Europe. Cruise fares start from £2,190 for a seven-night western Mediterranean sailing from Barcelona to Rome. Itineraries also include sailings from Greenwich, London, on routes to the Med, Norway and Scandinavia.

open image in gallery A float-out ceremony was held for Viking Mira on 31 July ( Viking Cruises )

The ceremony was attended by Gilberto Tobaldi, director of the shipyard and Gastone Lazzari, new building site team manager for Viking.

Torstein Hagen, chairman and chief executive of Viking, said “In our view, together with Fincantieri we have created the world’s most elegant fleet of small ocean ships – and the float out of the Viking Mira marks yet another important milestone as we continue to grow our fleet.

“As we prepare to welcome her in 2026, we are proud to offer even more opportunities for curious travellers to explore the world in Viking comfort.”

Viking has more ships in development as it continues to grow its fleet. By the end of 2027, it will have 14 ocean ships on the water. Based on its order book with Fincantieri, it expects to take delivery of 10 additional ocean ships by 2031. With these orders, Viking will have 23 ocean and expedition ships by 2031.

