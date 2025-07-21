Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Travellers to Vietnam have been warned to “expect travel disruption” as a tropical storm approaches tourist hotspots on its northern coast.

Storm Wipha is forecast to bring heavy rain, strong winds and flooding when it makes landfall on Tuesday.

The UK Foreign Office (FCDO) advised in an update on Monday (21 July): “Storm Wipha is approaching northern Vietnam, with landfall forecast for Tuesday 22 July. Areas including Ha Long Bay, Ha Noi and Ninh Binh are forecast to be affected.”

It added that travellers should expect “heavy rainfall, strong winds, flooding, and mudslides” in affected areas following the storm’s landfall.

“You should expect travel disruption and should follow advice from local authorities,” said the FCDO.

According to local outlet VN Express, as of 7am on Monday, Wipha was travelling with maximum sustained winds measured at 55mph and gusts of up to 73mph.

Airlines including Vietnam Airlines, Pacific Airlines, Vietjet Air and regional airline VASCO have cancelled some flights on Monday and Tuesday as Wipha approaches.

Vietnam’s National Centre for Hydro-Meteorological Forecasting said: “There are scattered showers and thunderstorms, especially in the Northwest. There is a possibility of tornadoes during thunderstorms.”

It added that in the northwest, wind gusts could reach level 10 with rough seas and a wave height up to five metres.

The typhoon is expected to weaken into a “tropical depression over Laos” by Wednesday, reported VN Express.

The national disaster risk level is set at Level 3 with Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính issuing an emergency directive for local authorities to prepare for the storm, the outlet added.

Wipha is the third tropical storm to affect Vietnam this year.

On Sunday, the storm swept southern China with strong winds and heavy rain after crossing the Philippines and Taiwan.

At least 35 people died after a tourist boat capsized in Vietnam on Saturday as rescue workers raced to find survivors ahead of the arrival of the tropical storm.

The vessel with an estimated 49 people on board capsized in a sudden thunderstorm during a tour of Ha Long Bay, in one of the worst accidents in the popular tourist area in recent years.

