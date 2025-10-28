Vietnam’s tourist hotspots hit by heavy flooding as thousands evacuated

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Heavy rains over recent days have caused serious flooding across central Vietnam, particularly impacting the popular tourism destinations of Hue and Hoi An, the government reported on Tuesday.

Rainfall in parts of the UNESCO-listed former imperial capital and the ancient town exceeded 1,000 millimetres in the 24-hour period ending late Monday, according to the national disaster management agency.

Vietnam is prone to often deadly storms and flooding that cause widespread property damage, especially during its storm season from June until October.

open image in gallery A woman wearing a raincoat wades through a flooded street in Hue. ( AFP via Getty Images )

Photos circulating on state media showed much of Hoi An inundated by floodwater, with several houses submerged up to their roofs, as authorities deployed boats to evacuate tourists.

In Hue, 32 out of 40 communes had been hit by flood waters with depths of 1-2 metres, according to the agency's report. The government said the flood levels in Hue were at a record high.

Throughout central Vietnam, authorities have evacuated tens of thousands of people from flooded areas, where transportation and power have been cut off.

State media reports said heavy flooding had also forced the state-run Vietnam Railways Corp to suspend services between the capital Hanoi and the business hub Ho Chi Minh City.

open image in gallery People navigate a flooded road on a boat following heavy rains in Hoi An in central Vietnam. ( AFP via Getty Images )

The government said in a separate report that more than 306,000 households and businesses in Hue, Danang and Quang Tri provinces were suffering from blackouts.

Water levels in the main rivers in central Vietnam were peaking and heavy flooding would continue over the next days, with additional risks of landslides, the government's weather forecasting agency said on Tuesday.

Natural disasters killed 187 people and caused property damage worth 16.1 trillion dong ($611 million) in Vietnam in the first nine months of this year, according to government statistics.