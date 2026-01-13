Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Sign up to our newsletters
Independent
More
Voices
Best
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Travellers stranded as icy conditions close airports across central Europe

Budapest airport announced it would temporarily close due to ‘increased safety risks’ caused by black ice

Related: British Airways passengers suffer broken ankles during Heathrow flight turbulence

Travellers have been left stranded after several airports across Central Europe were affected by icy weather conditions.

Budapest Ferenc Liszt International Airport announced it would temporarily close on Tuesday due to “increased safety risks” caused by black ice and extreme icing.

As a result, all arrivals and departures have been temporarily suspended, the operator said in a statement.

“During the course of the morning, the nose gear of Ethiopian Airlines cargo flight ETH3707 slipped off the paved surface of a taxiway onto the grass while taxiing, causing the aircraft to become stuck,” the airport said.

“The investigation into the circumstances of the incident is currently ongoing.

Snow ploughs on the tarmac at Vienna International Airport
Snow ploughs on the tarmac at Vienna International Airport (Reuters)

“Passengers are requested to monitor the airport’s website and the airlines’ announcements for the latest information on their flights. Thank you for your patience and understanding.”

Vienna International Airport has announced it will resume operations from 11am local time after the icy conditions forced staff to close the airport on Tuesday morning.

A thick layer of ice had formed on runways and kept freezing up again after efforts to clear it, forcing the airport to divert flights to other airports.

Freezing rain also left Prague's Vaclav Havel Airport operating in a "very limited mode", according to a message on its X account.

Delays were expected through the day and arrivals were being restricted as staff worked to de-ice the main runway, it added.

Bratislava's airport was also closed due to weather conditions until 11.15am local time on Tuesday, the airport said on its Facebook account.

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in