A landmark journey for rail travel across Europe did not go to plan after the sleeper train to Venice never reached its final destination.

A new transnational train route from Brussels to Venice made its maiden journey on 5 February, promising easier access to countries around continental Europe without having to book plane tickets.

Starting in the Belgian capital, the train followed a route through the Netherlands, Germany and into Austria before it was scheduled to cross the border into Italy, stopping at a series of stations along the way.

However, around 385km from its final destination, passengers on this inaugural service were told the train was forced to terminate in the Austrian city of Innsbruck.

European Sleeper, the privately owned international train operator that runs other night train services across Europe, unveiled its newest connection across five countries last year. The first of six planned return journeys left Brussels last week on its ‘Good Night Train’, with a choice of sleeper compartments with beds, a mid-range choice of couchettes, or the most affordable option of just seats.

However, a day before the inaugural journey was due to depart, European Sleeper was informed that reaching Italy would not be an option.

A spokesperson for the company told The Independent: “On the evening of 4 February 2025, European Sleeper was informed by the Italian operator of its new Brussels–Venice night train that the agreed operations in Italy would not be possible for the first round trip departing from Brussels on 5 February.

“At the time, no specific reason was provided,” they continued.

“It later became clear that due to unexpected internal procedures within the Italian operator, the agreement reached with European Sleeper could not be finalised in time.”

While it was not the complete night journey European Sleeper had hoped for, the company had arranged an alternative solution for its passengers.

Alighting from the train at Innsbruck on the morning of the 6 February, passengers then took a regular express train toward Venice without charge.

The train operator said that the same process needed to happen for the return journey, with passengers travelling back to Innsbruck to board European Sleeper’s train to Brussels.

When asked if European Sleeper will be able to complete its full return route to Italy for the rest of the services in February and March, the spokesperson said it is “currently assessing the potential impact of the situation”.

“Our train will depart as scheduled and all passengers to Venice will change in Innsbruck and Verona before their final stop in Venice,” the spokesperson added.

“We will assess the pilot after its conclusion and we’ll make a decision on its continuing service after that.”

Ahead of the maiden journey before the issues were known, Chris Engelsman, co-founder of European Sleeper, said: “Our mission is to reconnect Europe’s cities by night, providing travellers with more options for sustainable and comfortable travel.

“With stops in iconic locations like Innsbruck and connections to ski resorts and cultural landmarks, this route truly captures the spirit of adventure and discovery.”

The company said the new service was put in place to meet the growing demand for direct night trains in Europe, as well as a need for more sustainable ways of travelling.

Since May 2023, the company has been running a night train service three times a week from Brussels and Amsterdam to Berlin and Prague.

European Sleeper also has other upcoming ventures, such as a daily night train between Amsterdam and Barcelona, and hopes that connections to southern Europe and Scandinavia will eventually be added.

