Spanish city recognised as an up-and-coming accessible tourism destination

Valencia has been named one of Spain’s fastest-growing destinations for accessible travel due to its blend of beach holidays and cultural experiences.

Alongside Andalucia, the city is recognised for having one of the greatest growth rates in accessible tourism for Spain, an accessible travel agency in Spain said.

In its annual trends report released in April, the travel agency found that Valencia is experiencing a sustained growth thanks to its adapted sun and beach tourism offerings, and welcomes 12 per cent of “accessible international tourists” who visit Spain. The Spanish tourist board is now highlighting this report to promote accessible travel in Valencia.

UK tourists make up 18 per cent of those who seek accessible destinations in Spain. The trends report found that British tourists with disabilities or reduced mobility continue to show a strong preference for sun and beach destinations.

The city overlooking the Mediterranean Sea has accessible beaches, buses, and a wide network of adapted accommodations, Tur4all said.

Valencia is also going above and beyond its sun and beach offerings by making sure some popular culture activities are also adaptable.

The City of Arts and Sciences, a futuristic-looking architectural complex that houses a science museum, Europe's biggest aquarium and a digital 3D cinema, is fully wheelchair-accessible with wide entrances.

Other parks and museums throughout the city feature accessible routes and barrier-free facilities.

For beach breaks, the popular golden-sand Malvarrosa Beach offers accessible boardwalks, shaded areas and amphibious chairs for swimming.

Miguel Carrasco, COO of TUR4all Travel, commented on Valencia’s growth in the accessible tourism market.

“By integrating accessibility into the heart of its tourism development, [Valencia] proves that inclusion and competitiveness go hand in hand,” he said.

“Accessibility enhances not only the travel experience for people with disabilities, but also for seniors, families, and travellers with temporary limitations. It’s the foundation of a more sustainable and future-proof tourism model.”

While Valencia continues to grow its accessibility tourism model, Catalonia was found to be the most visited autonomous community in 2024, receiving 21 per cent of international accessible tourists.

This is followed by the Balearic and Canary Islands, attracting 17 per cent and 16 per cent, respectively, while Andalusia, another destination with one of the best accessible tourism growth rates, welcomed 15 per cent.

The report also revealed that although British tourists continue to visit Spain largely for its warm climate and sandy beaches, the majority of accessible international tourists (50 per cent) are seeking cultural and heritage experiences when travelling.

