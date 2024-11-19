Six injured after cable car crashes at popular ski resort

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

At least eight people have been injured, two seriously, in a cable car accident at the French ski resort of Val Thorens, authorities have said.

Val Thorens is an exceptionally high ski station in the Alps, making it a mecca for skiers wanting guaranteed snow as climate change hits resorts at lower altitudes.

The accident occurred at around 7.30am on Tuesday morning during challenging weather conditions in the Alps above 3,000 metres (9,800 feet), according to a statement from the Savoie prefecture, or regional administration.

All eight of the people injured were workers and none of the injuries are thought to be life-threatening.

A cabin of the Cime Caron cable car, used for construction work, hit the arrival station while carrying 16 workers.

Emergency responders, including firefighters, paramedics, ski patrollers, and high-mountain rescue teams, evacuated the injured workers using a nearby gondola, officials said.

The prefecture set up a crisis management cell and a “mass casualty plan” to co-ordinate rescue efforts.

Val Thorens ski resort:

Francois Ravier, the prefect for the Savoy region, said the injured had been transferred to hospitals in Annecy and Grenoble. He did not give any details about the cause of the accident.

“It is too early to know the exact circumstances that led to this accident,” Mr Ravier said. “We will have to wait for the preliminary results of the investigation.”

open image in gallery Ski touring in Val Thorens ( Tristan Kennedy )

With 93 miles (150km) of runs at altitudes between 2,300 metres and 3,200 metres, the resort of Val Thorens attracts skiers from across Europe and the world and is part of the 3 Vallees grouping of ski resorts that includes the popular Courchevel and Meribel.

The Cime Caron cable car was once the longest in the world at the time of its construction in 1982, the resort’s website said.

The accident happened four days before the opening of the resort for the winter season, on November 23.