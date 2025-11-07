Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Since 1 October, a US government shutdown has meant some federal staff, including over 13,000 essential air traffic controllers, have been working without pay.

After more than a month of disagreement in Congress about the healthcare funding package, US flights face severe disruption due to staff absences.

US transportation secretary Sean Duffy announced yesterday (Thursday, 6 November) that air travel will be cut by up to 10 per cent at 40 major airports. Severe disruption is expected as a result.

Last week, Orlando airport, a busy aviation hub for Disney-bound Brits, saw major cancellations due to a lack of air traffic controllers, with several flights delayed by over 90 minutes.

Operators, including Delta, United and American Airlines, have repeatedly urged an end to the shutdown due to the risk of missed salary payments and stressed staff on aviation safety.

The FAA is already facing a significant shortfall, operating with approximately 3,500 fewer air traffic controllers than required.

On 30 October, Sean Duffy, US Secretary of Transportation, said on X: “Air traffic controllers are always focused on safety, but they’re frustrated that their paycheck is ZERO DOLLARS! While Democrats play politics, the patriots of our skies are not getting a paycheck.”

Here’s everything to know about your flight rights during the US government shutdown.

Read more: Air traffic controllers take second jobs after missing first pay check

Will my US flight be cancelled during the government shutdown?

Flights from the UK to the US are currently running as usual, with both Virgin Atlantic and BA reporting a good service – but travellers should brace for chaos if they are taking an internal flight.

The announcement on Thursday, 6 November of a reduction in service will largely affect domestic flights at major airports. Transportation secretary Sean Duffy said the decision had been made as air traffic controllers were reporting fatigue, which could in turn affect safety.

The cancellations could affect between 3,500 and 4,000 flights per day.

While international services are largely unaffected, passengers could be impacted by a reduced or congested service upon landing in the US. And those taking a flight within the US should expect severe disruption, including cancellations or delays.

Although air traffic controllers can reroute flights to better-staffed airspace, departures and arrivals have been temporarily halted at airports from New York’s JFK to Los Angeles at points during the prolonged shutdown.

Atlanta International, Chicago O’Hare and Ronald Reagan Washington airports are also affected.

According to the BBC, low budget carrier Frontier Airlines has warned customers to buy tickets at other airlines as a contingency plan.

What is UK government advice?

The UK Foreign Office (FCDO) says: “There could be travel disruptions, including flight delays and longer queue times at some airports, due to the current US federal government shutdown.

“Check for messaging from your travel provider or airline and follow their guidance. There may also be restrictions on access to some federally-managed tourist attractions. Please check the relevant websites in advance.”

What are my rights if my flight is delayed because of the shutdown?

Simon Calder,The Independent’s travel correspondent, said: “The impact of the US government shutdown highlights the complexities of air passengers’ rights rules.

“If any flight from the UK to the US is cancelled or heavily delayed as a result of the government shutdown – or any other reason – passengers are entitled to be flown to their destination as soon as possible, and to be provided with meals and hotels until they get there.

“The same applies to British and EU airlines flying from the US, but not to American carriers. Given the “code-sharing” between airlines – notably British Airways and American Airlines, and Virgin Atlantic and Delta – it is important for passengers to know whose plane they are travelling on.

“Even if a ticket from New York to London is booked through BA, if American does the flying, then the air passengers’ rights rules do not apply.”

Most package holidays to the US, together with all independently organised trips, will also not qualify for free amendment or cancellation.

Will other parts of my US holiday be affected?

Some US attractions, including the Smithsonian museums and the National Zoo in Washington, have seen reduced opening hours or been closed. Major national parks and monuments are also operating with limited services and staff as the government shutdown continues.

Read more: Which attractions are closed during the government shutdown?