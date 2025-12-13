Why travellers are now opting for lesser-travelled US destinations

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Nearly a year into Donald Trump’s administration, European travellers are increasingly choosing less-heralded, often more affordable, US destinations like Tennessee, Montana and Idaho, over hotspots such as New York and Washington D.C.

While overall tourism from Western Europe to the United States has dipped, these less obvious destinations have seen an uptick.

Tourists are seeking classic Americana experiences, aided by airlines adding flights to smaller cities.

Many travellers cancelled trips in spring as Donald Trump escalated a trade war and at times lambasted Europe. From January to October, US travel from Western Europe fell about 3.5 per cent year-over-year, according to the U.S. National Travel and Tourism Office.

open image in gallery The Big Apple is a typical travel hotspot for European tourists ( Getty/iStock )

But the trend varies by destination. The nation's capital of Washington D.C., New York and California are seeing fewer visitors, while Tennessee, home to Elvis Presley's Graceland estate, has welcomed 24 per cent more people from Western Europe.

"New York is my prime, let's say, destination. But as I've been there more often, I also really wanted to explore the rest of the U.S.," said Renee Oostdam, 34, from Zurich, Switzerland, who visited Nashville and Boston and took a road trip through Texas that included a rodeo.

"I just wanted to go to the iconic American places."

Larger US cities take a hit as rural areas benefit

Part of the equation is cost. Average hotel rates in New York City were around $316 year-to-date in October compared to $176 in Nashville and $145 in Boise in the same period, according to CoStar, a data analytics firm.

European travelers tend to be more cost-sensitive than Americans, given cost-of-living crises and lower salaries. About 12 million Western Europeans visit the U.S. every year and contribute $39 billion to the economy, according to Tourism Economics, an Oxford Economics company.

"Some of the larger cities have taken more of a hit, if you will, than some of the more rural and lesser-known destinations," said Lisa Simon, CEO of the International Inbound Travel Association.

"We also hear a lot about high prices and high costs of traveling to the U.S."

Travel to Washington D.C. from Western Europe is down about 11% in the January-to-October period, while California and New York, which still receive the largest share of Western European travelers, saw 9% and 4% declines, respectively.

Meanwhile, Minneapolis is expected to see a 20% increase in travelers for the October-to-December period, according to Michael Yeomans, head of travel intelligence at Amadeus, a travel and tourism technology firm. He added travel to Dallas and Boston are expected to increase 16% and 13%, respectively.

Miami and Los Angeles both will see 7% fewer travelers, he said.

Travelers from Western Europe still represent 37% of international travelers to the U.S. and European carriers are optimistic visitors will increase next year with the soccer World Cup held in North America, including in 10 U.S. states such as Missouri and Massachusetts - as well as the nation's 250th anniversary.

European carriers add routes

British Airways ICAG.L has axed some of its U.S. routes, including one between New York's JFK airport and London's Gatwick Airport, while also reducing flights to Miami. In April, the airline will launch service from London to St. Louis.

"British Airways is betting big on Saint Louis as not just another great destination, but the front porch to the Midwest," said Brad Dean, CEO of Explore St. Louis.

German airline Lufthansa LHAG.DE also plans to seasonally increase service to the Midwestern city next year from three to five times a week.

Mark Ezell, commissioner of the Tennessee Department of Tourist Development, said better air connectivity from British Airways, Icelandair ICEAIR.IC and Aer Lingus [RIC:RIC:AERLI.UL] had driven a rise in tourist arrivals. Flights from Europe to Nashville have almost doubled year-over-year to 665 in 2025, according to Cirium.

Ireland-based Aer Lingus said it has seen strong demand for travel to U.S. destinations beyond traditional gateways, according to a statement from Chief Strategy and Planning Officer Reid Moody.

"Demand for flights to Nashville have been encouraging and supports Aer Lingus' broader strategy of connecting Ireland and Europe with diverse U.S. cities," he said.