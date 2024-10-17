Universal announces opening date for fourth Orlando theme park

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now This election is still a dead heat, according to most polls. In a fight with such wafer-thin margins, we need reporters on the ground talking to the people Trump and Harris are courting. Your support allows us to keep sending journalists to the story.



Universal has announced further details about its soon-to-open Orlando Resort.

The theme-park giant will open its fourth park in central Florida just in time for Memorial Day next year, upping the competition against Disney in the theme park capital of the United States.

Universal Epic Universe will open to visitors on May 22 with themed areas based on Harry Potter, Super Nintendo and “How to Train Your Dragon,” as well as monster movie brands, Universal officials said Thursday.

“This is such a pivotal moment for our destination, and we’re thrilled to welcome guests to Epic Universe next year,” said Karen Irwin, president and chief operating officer of Universal Orlando Resort.

Tickets and vacation packages for the new theme park go on sale next week. At first, visitors with multi-day passes will be allowed to visit Universal Epic Universe on only one day due to its anticipated popularity. They can choose from the other three parks — Universal Studios, Islands of Adventure and the Volcano Bay water park — as part of multi-day ticket offerings.

open image in gallery Attractions at Celestial Park, Universal Epic Universe ( Universal Orlando Resort )

The park's new hotel, Universal Helios Grand Hotel, also will open at the same time, joining 10 other hotels at the resort.

Universal's main competition in the Orlando area, Walt Disney World, also has four theme parks, and it too plans to expand. Disney officials have indicated that they could invest up to $17 billion in the Florida resort and add a fifth theme park.

In the middle of Universal Epic Universe will be Celestial Park, a multi-acre space of gardens, waterways and pathways for strolling and serve as a gateway to the new park’s four additional lands.

“It really puts the park back into theme park,” said Mark Woodbury, chair and CEO of Universal Destinations & Experiences, which is a division of Comcast NBCUniversal.

Celestial Park will feature a dual-launch racing coaster reaching speeds up to 62 mph (100 kph) and heights up to 133 feet (40.5 meters) along 5,000 feet (1,524 meters) of track; a huge cosmos-themed carousel that glides forward and backwards; dancing fountains; a Nintendo Super Star Store; and array of restaurants.

At the end of Celestial Park, visitors will find a 500-room hotel, which Woodbury said would be integrated into the park.