Travelers flying United without one of the airline’s credit cards will soon see the number of points they earn per flight slashed.

United Airlines is revamping its Mileage Plus frequent-flyer program to reward customers who carry a United co-branded credit or debit card — all while scaling back the perks for members who do not.

The changes are intended to get more customers signed up for United credit cards, and to reward the airline’s most loyal customers, according to the airline.

United Airlines’ primary MileagePlus cardholders will be able to earn up to twice as many miles per dollar spent on United flights compared to non-cardholders, and at higher rates than they currently do. The change is set to go into effect on April 2.

Meanwhile, non-cardholders will soon earn less than they do today.

open image in gallery Travelers with flights on United Airlines will soon earn fewer miles per flight if they don’t have a United credit card ( Copyright 2011 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. )

With the new system, a traveler without a co-branded United Airlines credit card will only gain three miles per dollar spent on a ticket — down from the current five miles. And, soon enough, general members who don’t have the credit card won’t earn any miles when traveling on basic economy tickets.

Cardholders will earn six miles per dollar spent, and more if they use their card to buy the ticket. Those with elite MileagePlus status also earn miles at a higher rate.

United cardholders can also expect to receive at least a 10 percent discount when booking United flights using points or miles.

“The most rewarding way to fly United is as a MileagePlus member, and the best way to get the most value from the MileagePlus program is to have one of our credit or debit cards. MileagePlus is designed to reward loyalty to United, and our best customers deserve the best benefits in the industry," said Andrew Nocella, United's Chief Commercial Officer.

open image in gallery United Airlines’ primary MileagePlus cardholders will be able to earn up to twice as many miles per dollar spent on United flights compared to non-cardholders ( Getty )

After the change is implemented, United plans on showing the discounted prices cardholders receive “so customers can see exactly how much having a United card could save them on their travel,” the airline said.

It was not immediately clear how many members of the frequent-flyers program are not co-branded United cardholders. The Independent has contacted United for comment on the changes.

Customers can go to united.com/mpnews to see details of the new mileage rates and use United’s mile calculator to determine how many miles they can earn on their future travels.