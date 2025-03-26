Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A flight departing the United States and heading for China had to make a last-minute diversion and land in San Francisco after the pilot realised they did not have their passport on the flight with them.

Flight UA198 with 257 passengers onboard departed from Los Angeles International Airport at 2pm local time on Saturday 22 March on a 13-and-a-half-hour flight to Shanghai.

But after almost two hours in the air, the plane made a giant U-turn and landed in San Francisco, further north from where it departed, just before 5pm.

Tracking data from FlightRadar24 shows the Boeing 787-9 flying out from Los Angeles over the Pacific Ocean before turning around back to California.

After the incident, a United passenger on the flight posted on X: “UA198 diverted to SFO because the pilot forgot his passport?

“Now stuck six plus hours. Completely unacceptable. United, what compensation are you offering for this total mishandling?”

A United Airlines spokesperson replied with “we sincerely apologize for this unexpected travel disruption” and offered the passenger assistance with an agent.

The passenger followed up by saying that “all the passengers deserve compensation,” to which the airline provided a link on how to request it.

Passengers received this message from the airline amid the incident, according to travel website View From The Wing: “Your flight diverted to San Francisco due to an unexpected crew-related issue requiring a new crew.

“Once they arrive, we’ll get you back on your way to Shanghai as soon as possible.

“We sincerely apologize for this disruption and appreciate your patience.”

The passengers received a $15 (£11.57) meal voucher upon arrival in San Francisco, the outlet reported.

Another flight departing San Francisco to Shanghai took off later that evening at 9pm, landing in Shanghai over 12 hours later before 1am local time, tracking data shows.

In a statement to The Independent, a United spokesperson said: “On Saturday, United flight 198 from Los Angeles to Shanghai landed at San Francisco International Airport as the pilot did not have their passport onboard.

“We arranged for a new crew to take our customers to their destination that evening. Customers were provided with meal vouchers and compensation.”

This is not the first time a flight has been disrupted due to pilots turning up to the job without their crucial travel document.

In 2019, a flight from Vietnam was delayed by 11 hours after a T’way Air pilot lost his passport.

The flight was due to depart Ho Chi Minh City for Incheon, South Korea but after misplacing his passport, the pilot could not gain access to the airport.

All 160 passengers due to fly had to wait overnight until the airline found a replacement pilot to bring them to their destination.

The airline booked travellers into hotels and provided breakfast, while it also looked into disciplinary action for the pilot for delaying the flight.

For more travel news and advice, listen to Simon Calder’s podcast