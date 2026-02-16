The destinations that saw a huge rise in tourists last year
The UN has released its annual study of overseas travel
Africa had the largest growth in tourists out of any region in 2025, a new study has revealed.
The United Nations (UN) has released its annual World Tourism Barometer, which monitors short-term tourism trends across the world.
The study revealed that international tourist arrivals across the world rose by four per cent, showing that there is still an appetite for travel despite inflation and geopolitical challenges.
The UN recorded an approximate 1.52 billion – almost 60 million more than in 2024. It marks a new record year for tourism in the post-pandemic era.
Africa recorded 81 million tourist arrivals last year, which is significantly less than in Europe and the Americas but the largest increase at eight per cent.
There were particularly strong results in North Africa (+ 11 per cent). For example, Morocco, Africa’s largest destination, welcomed 14 per cent more international arrivals, almost reaching 20 million visitors.
South Africa (+ 19 per cent), Ethiopia (+ 15 per cent), Seychelles (+ 13 per cent), Tunisia and Sierra Leone (both + 10 per cent) were also among the best performers in 2025.
Europe, however, received the most overall tourist numbers with 793 million arrivals: a four per cent increase from 2024 and six per cent more than 2019.
Iceland saw the highest increase out of any destination in Europe, gaining 29 per cent more visitors than the year before.
Meanwhile, Asia and the Pacific have the second largest growth in arrivals with a six per cent difference. Bhutan, Sri Lanka and the Maldives all saw increases in traveller numbers.
Its total tourist arrivals reached 331 million, the second largest number after Europe.
The Middle East recorded a three per cent growth in 2025. Egypt had the highest growth in arrivals, followed by Jordan, Bahrain and Qatar.
The Americas, with 218 million tourists, only grew its arrivals by one per cent. Brazil saw a huge increase, however, at 37 per cent, followed by Curacao, Guatemala, Honduras, El Salvador and Aruba.
Overall, no region saw a decrease or a stagnation in numbers and the entire globe is thought to have raised an estimated $2.2 trillion (£1.6 trillion) in tourism export revenues across the year.
This year, the UN predicts that international tourism will grow by another three or four per cent compared to 2025.
UN World Tourism Barometer 2025
- World: 1.52bn international tourist arrivals; four per cent growth
- Europe: 793.5m international tourist arrivals; four per cent growth
- Asia and the Pacific: 331 international tourist arrivals, six per cent growth
- Americas: 218m international tourist arrivals, one per cent growth
- Africa: 81m international tourist arrivals, eight per cent growth
- Middle East: 99.8m international tourist arrivals, three per cent growth
