New direct train set to connect UK to popular European holiday spot

A potential direct train link between the UK and Switzerland promises significantly shorter journey times, following a landmark agreement between the two countries.

The Department for Transport announced the signing of a memorandum of understanding, initiating crucial discussions to address the key obstacles hindering a seamless rail connection.

Currently, passengers travelling by train between London St. Pancras and Switzerland face a time-consuming interchange in Paris. This new initiative aims to eliminate this hurdle, streamlining the journey and offering a more convenient travel experience.

However, several challenges remain before the direct link can become a reality. Negotiations will focus on implementing efficient border controls and ensuring full compliance with the stringent safety regulations governing the Channel Tunnel.

A trip to Geneva, for example, currently takes approximately seven and a half hours. A direct route could reduce this to around five hours, making rail travel a more competitive option compared to the one hour and 40-minute flight from Heathrow.

The agreement follows a meeting between UK transport secretary Heidi Alexander and Swiss transport minister Albert Rosti at St Pancras station. While the agreement signifies progress, considerable work remains before direct trains become a reality.

open image in gallery Geneva, Switzerland ( Getty Images )

The focus now shifts to resolving the practical and regulatory challenges to unlock the potential of this new rail connection.

Ms Alexander hailed the signing of the agreement as “an important day” but acknowledged there is “a lot of detail to work through” before services begin.

She said: “It’s not going to be within the next 12 months, but if we can make this happen I think it will be a fantastic thing for our two countries.”

The transport secretary said direct train services to Switzerland would offer “an incredible passenger experience” and be “really convenient”.

Mr Rosti predicted that progress in opening the route will not be “as fast as I would like” but insisted it is “really likely” that services will launch in five to 10 years.

He went on: “I’m convinced that it’s a good opportunity.

“It will be competitive to flights.

“If you can fill one train with 1,000 people, you can reduce the number of flights from Switzerland by five.”

The memorandum of understanding includes intentions to share information and expertise, understand the practical requirements for border and security controls, and facilitate dialogue with interested operators to develop commercial arrangements.

open image in gallery Transport Secretary Heidi Alexander (Chris Radburn/PA) ( PA Wire )

A joint working group will be established bringing together government and industry experts from the UK and Switzerland to examine how to overcome commercial and technical barriers to launching train services.

It will hold its first meeting in the coming months, according to the DfT.

Robert Sinclair, chief executive of London St Pancras Highspeed, which owns St Pancras station and the high-speed line to the Channel Tunnel, said: “This exciting announcement brings us one step closer to direct high-speed services between London and Switzerland, building on the preliminary work already undertaken to ensure that station access and routes are in place to make this a reality.”

Eurostar boss Gwendoline Cazenave said the operator has introduced the ability for passengers to buy tickets for travel between London and several Swiss cities in a single booking, adding: “This is a first step in a wider plan with our partners to grow connections in the greenest way.”

Eurostar holds a monopoly in running passenger trains through the Channel Tunnel, but several organisations are developing plans to launch rival services.

Virgin Group stated in March there were “no more major hurdles to overcome” before it can begin operating.

It made the claim after regulator the Office of Rail and Road said some capacity at Eurostar’s Temple Mills maintenance depot in north-east London could be made available to other operators.

Ms Alexander said the Government “wants to see a competitive and thriving international rail market” and is keen to work with London St Pancras Highspeed to “maximise the opportunities” of the Channel Tunnel.

London St Pancras Highspeed has said the line to the tunnel is operating at about 50% capacity.