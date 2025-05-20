Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Uber has signed an agreement with a train company planning to launch international rail services from London. The deal will see the trains ‘co-branded’ by the transport company and allow customers to book services directly from their popular app.

Gemini Trains, chaired by Labour peer Lord Berkeley, is developing plans to launch international rail services from London St Pancras and is in the process of purchasing 10 new trains for the venture.

While Uber will co-brand the service, similar to its collaboration with Thames Clipper, Gemini Trains will retain operational responsibility. The move expands Uber's reach further into the rail travel market, offering users a more integrated travel experience.

Uber said: “Under the marketing agreement, Uber will co-brand the service, as well as offer passengers the opportunity to book tickets through the Uber app.”

The deal echoes Uber’s collaboration with London’s Thames Clipper boats, which involves Uber branding the service but operations being the responsibility of Thames Clipper.

open image in gallery Uber Boat by Thames Clippers runs along the Thames between Woolwich in the east and Putney in the west (Uber Boat by Thames Clippers/PA)

Gemini Trains, chaired by Labour peer Lord Berkeley, is planning to purchase 10 new trains for its services.

Its initial routes would be from London St Pancras to Paris and Brussels – calling at Ebbsfleet, Kent – with plans to expand services to other European destinations.

Eurostar stopped calling at Ebbsfleet and Ashford, also in Kent, in March 2020 during the coronavirus pandemic.

Despite local pressure for services to resume, the company has said it is focusing on its core routes.

Gemini Trains announced in March that it had been developing its plans for two years and had submitted an application to regulator the Office of Rail and Road for access to Eurostar’s Temple Mills maintenance depot in north-east London.

Eurostar holds a monopoly in running passenger services through the Channel Tunnel.

Other organisations developing proposals to launch rival services include billionaire entrepreneur Sir Richard Branson’s Virgin Group and Italy’s state-owned railway company FS Italiane Group.

Andrew Brem, Uber’s UK general manager, said: “We’ve seen amazing momentum since we began launching new modes of transport in the UK, and this collaboration with Gemini Trains is our latest step in how we’re helping people get where they want to go.

“We’re excited about the opportunity to bring our brand to the iconic Channel Tunnel journey.”

Gemini Trains chief executive Adrian Quine said: “Innovation and value are at the very heart of what we do so it’s really exciting to be teaming up with Uber, an instantly recognisable global brand which has revolutionised the travel industry.

“Now passengers will be able to enjoy the same value and comfort on brand new cutting-edge trains at the touch of a button.”