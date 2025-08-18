First look: New luxury night buses set to launch across Europe
Fear of flying or trying to be more climate friendly? This new sleeper bus service could be a comfortable alternative
A new night bus offering services between major European cities is set to launch this autumn, promising to close “the comfort gap in long-distance travel”.
Swiss bus agency Twiliner is launching bus routes across the continent in November 2025, stopping at cities across Switzerland, Luxembourg, Belgium, the Netherlands and Spain.
Twiliner has focused on bus travel as a sustainable alternative to short distance flights, using HVO diesel, a renewable diesel made from waste fats and vegetable oils, as fuel.
Twiliner said journeys on their buses are just as sustainable as a train ride.
The company is also promoting the comfort of its buses. Its seats will be the first in Europe to fully recline into a bed, allowing passengers to sleep or relax while on the road.
The 21 seats found on board resemble those found in a business-class section of a plane cabin, complete with a pillow and blanket provided.
Before heading to bed, passengers can complete their night routine in the bathroom, found on the lower level of the bus (although there are no showers).
A snack bar will also serve light refreshments on this level.
The seating area is equipped with power sockets, a table, and a reading light, plus free wifi. There is also a small storage space for keeping personal belongings nearby.
As for larger luggage, each passenger will be able to bring one large suitcase that meets Twiliner’s dimensions (a maximum of 23kg; 80 x 50 x 35cm) and a carry-on (max 5kg; 50 x 30 x 20cm).
Extra luggage, bikes, skis, and surfboards can also be taken aboard if they are booked beforehand.
There are also no scheduled breaks during the journeys aside from mandatory driver changes.
Twiliner notes that the service is not suitable for families travelling with young children, and kids under the age of five cannot be transported.
Children above this age can travel with Twiliner, “as long as they are familiar with long-distance travelling and can take the quiet, sleep-friendly environment into consideration.”
Twiliner is launching with two routes at first: Zurich to Amsterdam, via Basel, Luxembourg, Brussels and Rotterdam, plus Zurich to Barcelona via Girona.
Eventually, the bus agency hopes to have a Europe-wide network of night bus lines that complements the existing night train network, aiming to connect the 25 most visited cities in Europe within three years.
