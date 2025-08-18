First look: New luxury night buses set to launch across Europe

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A new night bus offering services between major European cities is set to launch this autumn, promising to close “the comfort gap in long-distance travel”.

Swiss bus agency Twiliner is launching bus routes across the continent in November 2025, stopping at cities across Switzerland, Luxembourg, Belgium, the Netherlands and Spain.

Twiliner has focused on bus travel as a sustainable alternative to short distance flights, using HVO diesel, a renewable diesel made from waste fats and vegetable oils, as fuel.

Twiliner said journeys on their buses are just as sustainable as a train ride.

The company is also promoting the comfort of its buses. Its seats will be the first in Europe to fully recline into a bed, allowing passengers to sleep or relax while on the road.

open image in gallery There are 21 seats onboard the Twiliner buses ( Remo Vettori )

The 21 seats found on board resemble those found in a business-class section of a plane cabin, complete with a pillow and blanket provided.

Before heading to bed, passengers can complete their night routine in the bathroom, found on the lower level of the bus (although there are no showers).

A snack bar will also serve light refreshments on this level.

The seating area is equipped with power sockets, a table, and a reading light, plus free wifi. There is also a small storage space for keeping personal belongings nearby.

open image in gallery A toilet and a changing room can be found on board ( Remo Vettori )

As for larger luggage, each passenger will be able to bring one large suitcase that meets Twiliner’s dimensions (a maximum of 23kg; 80 x 50 x 35cm) and a carry-on (max 5kg; 50 x 30 x 20cm).

Extra luggage, bikes, skis, and surfboards can also be taken aboard if they are booked beforehand.

There are also no scheduled breaks during the journeys aside from mandatory driver changes.

Twiliner notes that the service is not suitable for families travelling with young children, and kids under the age of five cannot be transported.

open image in gallery Twiliner hopes to expand their routes to more European cities ( Remo Vettori )

Children above this age can travel with Twiliner, “as long as they are familiar with long-distance travelling and can take the quiet, sleep-friendly environment into consideration.”

Twiliner is launching with two routes at first: Zurich to Amsterdam, via Basel, Luxembourg, Brussels and Rotterdam, plus Zurich to Barcelona via Girona.

Eventually, the bus agency hopes to have a Europe-wide network of night bus lines that complements the existing night train network, aiming to connect the 25 most visited cities in Europe within three years.

