Turkish Airlines has removed a controversial requirement that passengers with Parkinson’s must present a medical certificate before flying.

The policy led to broadcaster Mark Mardell, who is living with the disorder, being turned away from an Istanbul-London flight.

Publicity surrounding the denial of boarding appears to have led to a change of heart.

Previously the carrier specified that passengers living with Parkinson’s needed a doctor’s report that included “a statement specifying that the passenger can travel accompanied or unaccompanied”.

The Turkish Airlines policy insisted the report must be obtained at least 10 days before the flight. It had to include the doctor’s name, surname, diploma number and signature, and the phrase: “There is no harm in travelling by plane.”

Parkinson’s affects movement and can cause tremors. But for most people living with the neurodegenerative disorder, the only issue with flying is a risk of dehydration. Parkinson’s UK, which represents people living with the condition, says: “If the cabin crew know you have Parkinson’s, they can make sure to offer you drinks throughout the flight.”

Mr Mardell, who was returning home after a visit to Istanbul, was unaware of the Turkish Airlines demand for a medical certificate – which is shared by no other airline in the world.

The former BBC political journalist was obliged to stay overnight at Istanbul airport and pay for a new flight on Wizz Air. He flew to Gatwick without any further problems, and then contacted the carrier and the Civil Aviation Authority about the policy.

Turkish Airlines has now removed the explicit reference to Parkinson’s. The relevant pages of the airline’s English-language website now state only that “sick passengers” must provide a doctor’s note issued within 10 days confirming there are “no risks on travelling by plane”.

Mr Mardell welcomed the change but warned it raises further concerns: “What illnesses count as ‘sick’? Does this mean anyone who’s ever seen a doctor needs a medical note?”

The former home secretary, Lord Blunkett, said: “I am extremely pleased Turkish Airlines have recognised their behaviour was totally unacceptable. They must now clarify the policy change definitively and ensure staff are properly trained.”

Mr Mardell said the airline still hasn’t apologised to him directly and that other language versions of the Turkish Airlines website still list Parkinson’s among conditions requiring a medical certificate.

“If the policy has truly changed, why does it still appear elsewhere? Have staff been told? Will there be retraining? Until Turkish Airlines is open about its past failings, passengers with Parkinson’s cannot feel confident the discrimination has ended.”

The Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) has confirmed there is no justification for singling out Parkinson’s or any other disability for special medical clearance unless there is a clear clinical risk.

Mr Mardell is to meet the CAA to discuss the issue. He said: “We may be winning, but this isn’t over. Turkish Airlines needs to prove this change applies everywhere, in every language, and for every passenger.”

Previously the carrier also stated that people with autism who are travelling alone must produce “a doctor’s note stating that they can travel by plane without a companion”.

Turkish Airlines has so far not responded to enquiries from The Independent.