Is it safe to travel to Turkey? Your rights as wildfires cause flight cancellations

A major Turkish airport was forced to temporarily close after wildfires raged in the region, causing dozens of flights to be cancelled, with a knock-on effect continuing to delay journeys Monday.

Flights were grounded to and from Adnan Menderes Airport on Sunday, which serves the city of Izmir, a popular tourist destination known for its Mediterranean coastline and historical attractions.

Flights slowly started to resume late in the evening, but journeys continue to be delayed in and out of the busy airport.

Clouds of smoke have filled the sky over Izmir, along with an orange hue from the flames. Firefighters continued to battle the wildfires for a second day on Monday as the blaze was fanned by strong winds, using helicopters, water trailers and other vehicles to try to extinguish the flames.

The wildfires come after concerns have risen surrounding the safety of travel to countries neighbouring Israel and Iran, such as popular holiday hotspots like Turkey, as tensions escalated in the Middle East. A ceasefire deal has now been struck between the two countries at the proposal of US President Donald Trump.

The Foreign Office (FCDO) considers Turkey’s main tourist areas generally safe to travel to.

Here’s the latest travel advice for Turkey, plus all the key questions and answers.

Where are the wildfires?

The wildfires sprang up in the Kuyucak and Doganbey areas of Izmir, as they were fanned overnight by winds reaching 40-50 kph (25-30 mph).

Four villages and two neighbourhoods had been evacuated, Forestry Minister Ibrahim Yumakli said.

Are Turkey flights continuing?

Arrivals were operating as normal until early afternoon on Sunday, as flights started to be diverted to other Turkish airports such as Dalaman, Bodrum, Antalya, Denizli and Edrimit, with others cancelled or landing hours after they were due.

Departures from the airport also experienced mass cancellations by Monday afternoon, with others significantly delayed.

By Monday morning, flights started to operate as normal, but a few cancellations and delays have persisted.

An airport spokesperson said on Sunday: “Due to the forest fire in İzmir’s Gaziemir district and adverse weather conditions, including strong winds, İzmir Adnan Menderes Airport was temporarily closed to air traffic as of 16:00 local time.

“Some incoming flights were diverted to alternate airports during the closure. Following the NOTAM [meaning notice to airmen], the runway has reopened and the first flight, PC 1864 to Ercan, has successfully departed at 21:50 local time. Flight operations are gradually returning to normal.”

What are my passenger rights?

As a passenger, you are covered by UK law if you are departing from an airport in the UK on any airline, arriving at an airport in the UK on an EU or UK airline, or arriving at an airport in the EU on a UK airline.

Airlines must provide care and assistance if your flight is cancelled, meaning they must supply you with food and drink (often provided in the form of vouchers), means for you to communicate (often by refunding call costs), accommodation if you are given a new flight the following day, and transport to and from the accommodation or your home.

The airline must provide you with these items until it is able to fly you to your destination, no matter how long the delay lasts or what has caused it, the Civil Aviation Authority says.

Sometimes airlines are unable to arrange care and assistance if they are stretched during major disruptions, meaning you can arrange the care yourself and claim the cost back later by keeping receipts. If your cancelled flight is covered by UK law, passengers can choose between getting an alternative flight or receiving a refund if their flight is cancelled.

If you received less than 14 days’ notice of a cancellation, you may also be able to claim compensation.

However, this is unlikely if the cancellation was not the airline’s fault. Situations such as extreme weather, strikes or other ‘extraordinary circumstances’ are not eligible for compensation.

What if I have booked a package holiday to Turkey?

The Foreign Office has not issued new advice warning against travel to Turkey, so the conditions for cancelling your trip will depend on your holiday provider – it’s best to contact them if you’re looking to postpone.

There is no obligation for companies to refund bookings if you wish to cancel due to safety concerns and you cannot claim travel insurance unless the Foreign Office advice changes.

What does the Foreign Office say?

FCDO’s advice on travel in Turkey ( FCDO )

The Foreign Office has not issued any travel advice regarding the wildfires as of Monday morning.

Tourist resorts and cities in Turkey, including Antalya, Bodrum and Cappadocia, are generally considered safe to travel to.

However, the FCDO advises against all travel to within 10km of Turkey’s border with Syria due to “fighting and a heightened risk of terrorism”.

It adds: “Due to the ongoing conflict in Syria, roads in Hatay Province leading towards the border may be closed at short notice.”

Outside of this area, travellers are warned to remain aware of their surroundings as “terrorists are very likely to try to carry out attacks in Turkey”.

The Foreign Office says that regional events in Israel and the Occupied Palestinian Territories have “led to heightened tensions” across Turkey.

Tourists should avoid “all demonstrations” connected to the conflict in major cities – particularly Israeli diplomatic missions in Ankara and Istanbul.

To go to the Hakkari province in the south east, travellers require permission from the local Governor’s Office to “visit areas near the border with Iraq and Iran”. If travelling to Mount Ararat, in Ağrı Province, which is a special military zone, you must have permission from the Doğubayazıt government office and pay a fee.

