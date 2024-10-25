Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now This election is still a dead heat, according to most polls. In a fight with such wafer-thin margins, we need reporters on the ground talking to the people Trump and Harris are courting. Your support allows us to keep sending journalists to the story.



The Independent is trusted by 27 million Americans from across the entire political spectrum every month. Unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock you out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. But quality journalism must still be paid for.



Help us keep bring these critical stories to light. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

An investigation has found that a Tui Boeing 737-8K5 suffered a “catastrophic failure” when it veered off a runway at Leeds Bradford airport last year.

Flight TOM3551 from Corfu to Leeds skidded dramatically onto the grass alongside runway 14 while attempting to land during the high winds of Storm Babet on 20 October 2023.

According to the Air Accidents Investigation Branch (AAIB), one of the aircraft’s nosewheel bearings had “suffered a catastrophic failure” during landing that caused an “unexpected” juddering.

The AAIB said a diversion to Manchester had been discussed by the Tui crew due to forecast wind as they were “expecting turbulent conditions”.

Rare red weather conditions during Storm Babet left at least seven people dead as heavy wind and rain wreaked havoc across the UK.

The accident investigation report said: “After touching down at Leeds Bradford Airport (LBA) in stormy weather, the aircraft began to yaw left of the runway centreline. When the pilot flying increased the right rudder input to correct the deviation, both pilots reported feeling a significant judder from the nose gear.

“This prompted the pilot flying to reduce the right rudder input and, although there were repeated brief right pedal inputs, the aircraft continued to deviate from the centreline and left the runway.”

It added that investigators found no mechanical obstruction “to the use of additional rudder and braking to prevent the runway excursion” however “the crew’s actions may have been influenced by the nosewheel juddering”.

No injuries were reported from the 201 passengers and crew on board after the aircraft sustained “minor damage”.

The Independent has contacted Tui and Boeing for comment.

Last month, several passengers flying on a small plane sustained injuries after the ATR-42 aircraft skidded off the runway in Indonesia‘s remote Papua province.

At least 42 passengers, including a baby, were on board the Trigana Air flight when the incident occurred at an airport in the Yapen Islands regency on 9 September.

For more travel news and advice, listen to Simon Calder’s podcast