Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A flight attendant has gone viral for telling passengers on a flight to Lanzarote to “zip it” after one group said other travellers were making racist remarks.

The video, captured on a December 2023 Tui flight from London Gatwick to Lanzarote in the Canary Islands, shows a flight attendant trying to quell chaos that erupted on the journey.

The video, which was by @Zaypip on TikTok and has amassed 1.9 million view, shows a flight attendant yelling: “If I hear one more remark from anybody, I will be ringing the pilots and they will be getting the police.”

In the next clip, the flight attendant returns to the area and asks “What did I just say?” to which one passenger replies “They are threatening me”.

The flight attendant then gives a phone signal with her hand to someone off-camera.

In an extended, follow-up video that Zaypip posted, the flight attendant is also heard saying: “That is enough, this is a family flight. It is Christmas Eve.

“Enough is enough. This is a family flight. All you got to do – it is five minutes to get there – everybody zip it, lock it, put it in your pocket.

“I have had enough and I mean it… no more. Zip it, lock it, in the pocket – otherwise, I'm on that phone,” she says.

Someone from behind the camera starts thanking the flight attendant, telling her that she deserves a raise.

While the context is not clear from the videos, Zaypip, who was travelling with her British-Iranian travelling companions told the Mail Online that a group on the plane had been “causing chaos” throughout the flight and made racist remarks.

She stated that the group was calling them “P***s” and telling them to “go home to your country”.

The alleged remarks were not captured on the video.

Zaypip told the publication she was travelling with her six-year-old niece, husband, brother and sister when the incident occurred.

She said: “They occupied several rows, including the one immediately behind us, and their kids were running along the aisle and the adults were shouting across to their kids and each other. The passengers on the flight were not comfortable to begin with. Everyone was looking at them.”

She said that while her family usually speak in English, they switched to Farsi for a minute, which she said led them to be “very rude because we changed our language”.

“They were threatening to beat me up, break my glasses. And they had been kicking and punching our seats. Everyone was sick and tired of it. We just wanted to sit in peace and enjoy our holiday,” she told the outlet.

Zaypip explained that once the plane landed, they had to wait until everyone left the plane before they were escorted all the way to their hire car out of precaution.

During the holiday, they saw the group once more and they were also all sitting around them at the gate on their return flight, prompting them to alert the staff.

Zaypip said they were told by the captain to board the flight first, ensuring that the flight would be diverted if there was trouble.

She added to Mail Online that Tui had been in contact regarding the incident, apologising for the “inconvenience or distress” that the passengers’ behaviour may have caused.

The airline added that the incident had been investigated and offered them compensation of around £25.

The Independent has contacted Tui for comment.

For more travel news and advice, listen to Simon Calder’s podcast