Two long-haul Tui flights to popular holiday destinations from London Gatwick are being scrapped this year, with the travel firm confirming it will cease its direct routes to the Central American hotspot Costa Rica from the end of April.

The airline will also stop direct flights at the end of May to the Caribbean island of St Lucia. Tui does not offer flights to these destinations from any UK airport other than Gatwick .

Tui added that its holiday packages in St Lucia and Costa Rica will still operate with third-party companies offering flights instead of Tui Airways.

In 2024, the Costa Rican Tourism Institute reported that the country received just under three million tourists from around the globe, a 6.1 per cent increase from 2023, with over 74,000 coming from the UK.

Costa Rica is a top destination for adventure tourism, and the small country also has a fine selection of resorts, villas and luxury holiday retreats dotted along its coastline.

As for St Lucia, the island is known for its beaches, exciting Carnival celebrations, fresh seafood and brilliant hiking opportunities.

One local news outlet in St Lucia reported a 14 per cent increase in arrivals in 2024, surpassing pre-pandemic levels.

While both countries have been receiving an uptick in tourist numbers, the tourist authority in St Lucia says it is not worried that Tui’s plans.

Patricia Charlery-Leon, St Lucia Tourism Authority (SLTA) director UK & Europe, told Travel Gossip that the SLTA “is aware of Tui's plans to end its service to the island.

"Whilst the initial news was disappointing, the operator is confident that with airlines flying regularly to the destination it will see the same numbers of arrivals in due course.

"SLTA will continue to work with TUI to offer clients a wonderful holiday experience.”

Meanwhile, Tui flights between Birmingham and Melbourne Orlando International Airport are to end. The US airport is around an hour outside Orlando, which is popular due to its many theme parks.

The flights will be absorbed into Tui’s Gatwick and Manchester routes to Melbourne, Florida.

The reason for the routes being scrapped has not been confirmed. The Independent has contacted the airline for comment.

While the holiday group may be re-evaluating its flight timetables, Tui has recently announced it will be expanding its touring program, featuring popular spots in Asia, Europe and South America.

Group and private tours ranging from seven to 14 nights will be added this year with tours in Vietnam and Cambodia, Sardinia and Corsica and a private tour of Brazil.

