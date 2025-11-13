Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A rescue mission was launched for around 50 Tui cruise passengers on an excursion after a catamaran capsized in the Dominican Republic.

Passengers from the Tui cruise Mein Schiff 1 scrambled to safety on nearby boats in the Bay of Samana after the catamaran-type vessel named Boca de Yuma sank on Sunday, 9 November.

The 40-foot-long vessel reportedly had a malfunction inside the hull after it collided with an object in the water.

An emergency call from the vessel was received by the Dominican Republic navy, which responded to the scene.

“The Captaincy of the Port of Samana reported that they are investigating the causes of the incident,” the navy said in a statement.

“The Dominican Republic navy collaborates with local authorities to determine responsibilities and take preventive measures to avoid similar incidents in the future.”

A spokesperson for Tui Cruises said there were around 50 guests from the Mein Schiff 1 onboard the catamaran at the time.

After colliding with an object in the water, the captain of the vessel immediately contacted other boats in the vicinity and requested assistance.

open image in gallery Authorities are now looking into the cause of the capsizing ( Dominican Navy )

It added that all guests are safe and were returned to Mein Schiff 1 immediately after the rescue, thanking the crew members involved for their help.

“The guests affected were immediately offered pastoral care and compensation. All of them decided to continue the trip,” the spokesperson said.

“We are continuing to investigate the incident together with the provider and the relevant authorities. The safety and wellbeing of our guests is our top priority.”

The incident occurred only days into Mein Schiff 1’s 14-day round trip of Central America, which set sail from La Romana in the Dominican Republic on 7 November.

After sailing to Jamaica, Mexico, Belize, Honduras, Costa Rica, Panama and Colombia, the cruise will dock back in La Romana on 21 November.

