Major travel company sees boost in bookings by holidaymakers with access needs

Holiday bookings by travellers with accessibility needs have surged in recent years, according to major travel company Tui.

The firm reports a remarkable increase, more than double the level seen just five years ago. This surge in demand signifies a growing recognition of the importance of inclusive travel and the potential of this often-overlooked market.

Tui revealed that bookings from people with accessibility needs in 2024 were 125 per cent higher than pre-pandemic levels in 2019. This upward trend continued from 2023, with a further 14 per cent rise in bookings year-on-year.

The company attributes this growth to a series of proactive measures designed to improve the travel experience for customers with additional requirements.

These initiatives include the introduction of accessibility guides for hotels, providing detailed information about accessible features and amenities.

Tui has also invested in enhanced staff training to better equip employees to assist travellers with disabilities. Furthermore, improvements to the company's booking systems have made it easier for customers with accessibility needs to plan and book their holidays.

Tui said that catering to this demographic is not just a matter of social responsibility, but also "makes a lot of commercial sense."

Tui’s accessibility manager Marina Snellenberg claimed travel companies have traditionally introduced measures to support people with access needs because of either regulatory requirements or the “moral argument” that it is “the right thing to do”.

By contrast, Tui has focused its strategy on the “commercial argument”, she said.

She went on: “Customers with access needs spend more, travel more often, stay longer, book earlier and they travel in larger groups than those without access needs.

“So, having an accessible holiday strategy makes a lot of commercial sense.”

Neil Swanson, Tui’s UK managing director, said: “I’m incredibly proud of what we’re doing in that area.

“It’s the right thing to do. It’s commercially good for us as well. It’s an absolutely win-win situation.”

Nearly a quarter (24 per cent) of the UK population has “at least one disability or long-term health condition” and 80 per cent of that group were not disabled when they were born, according to Tui.

Ms Snellenberg said some people go on several Tui holidays when they are young with no access needs, but “life happens” – such as an accident, a health condition or ageing – and they require accessibility provisions to travel.

“That’s where the accessible holiday strategy can make sure that we don’t lose those customers,” she said.

“Those that have travelled with us before can still go on holiday with us.”

Tui has accessibility guides available for people planning stays at 350 of the most popular hotels it offers.

The company is introducing its first sensory rooms – which support neurodivergent guests – at two of its hotels in Cyprus and Ibiza this summer.

It has made it easier for customers booking online to secure adaptive rooms, which include features such as wider doorways, showers designed for wheelchair users and grab rails.

Other measures include special educational needs training for staff at hotel clubs for children – known as kids’ clubs – access to British Sign Language interpreters in stores, and a dedicated assisted travel team to manage customer inquiries.

Ms Snellenberg said Tui wants to ensure people planning a trip are given “as much information as possible” to enable them to make “an informed decision” whatever their visible or non-visible needs.

The most recent airport accessibility performance report by regulator the Civil Aviation Authority found five UK airports were rated as “needs improvement” for the year to the end of March 2024.

They consisted of Gatwick – the UK’s second busiest airport – Bristol, Cardiff, Liverpool and Norwich.