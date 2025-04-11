Popular Italian beach launches booking app to nab a spot in the sun
Days on the shore will require a little planning
An Italian beach is taking digital measures to tackle crowds and overtourism on its idyllic white sands by introducing an app to book a visit.
The beach of Tuerredda at the southern tip of Sardinia, Italy, is a favourite with holidaymakers as it’s sheltered from winds in an inlet between two capes, leaving temperatures warm and the sea calm.
Due to its tranquil waters, the 500-metre beach is popular among families with young children and snorkellers.
However, visiting this beach may not be as easy as turning up when it suits, as local authorities plan to launch an app for visitors to book a spot before arriving.
“We hope to start with the new system as early as July,” Angelo Milia, the mayor of Teulada, told local media.
Tuerredda Beach is already capped at 1,100 beachgoers a day in the peak summer season, which has been in place since 2020, but the app will now organise the flow of people looking to visit for a beach session.
Tackling the tourist crowds in Italy has long been on the agenda. Rules and regulations have already been put in place in Sardinia, with travellers warned against wandering on the pink sands of Spiaggia Rosa or else risk a fine ranging from €500 (£428) up to €3,500 (£2,993).
A stricter enforcement of the Budelli Island beach ban, first introduced over 30 years ago, stems from concerns that tourism poses a danger to the pink micro-organisms that live on the shore.
In 2022, visitor numbers on five Sardinian beaches were capped at 60 and €3 per person, per day visitor fees were implemented in a bid to protect the island’s shores from litter.
News of the beach booking app comes a week after a group of over 25 Italian mayors from cities around the country, such as those from Naples and Capri, met in Amalfi for a summit on sustainable tourism.
The Independent has contacted the Teulada Tourist Board for comment.
