Donald Trump has often stated his excitement for the 2026 World Cup and the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics, claiming they are among the events he looks forward to most in his second term.

Trump himself will present the tournament’s winner with the trophy after the final at MetLife Stadium, New Jersey on 19 July.

However, there is growing uncertainty surrounding visa policies for foreign visitors planning to attend these major sporting events in the US.

Trump's recent travel ban on citizens from 12 countries has raised concerns about the potential impact on the World Cup and the Summer Olympics, both of which rely on hosts welcoming participants and spectators from around the globe.

The travel ban has cast a shadow over the feasibility of hosting these international events.

Here’s a look at the potential effects of the travel ban on those events.

What is the travel ban policy?

open image in gallery The US has banned 12 countries from entering the US ( AFP/Getty )

When Sunday ticks over to Monday, citizens of 12 countries should be banned from entering the US.

They are Afghanistan, Myanmar, Chad, the Republic of Congo, Equatorial Guinea, Eritrea, Haiti, Iran, Libya, Somalia, Sudan and Yemen.

Tighter restrictions will apply to visitors from seven more: Burundi, Cuba, Laos, Sierra Leone, Togo, Turkmenistan and Venezuela.

Trump said some countries had “deficient” screening and vetting processes or have historically refused to take back their own citizens.

How does the travel ban affect the World Cup and Olympics?

open image in gallery Gianni Infantino meets with Donald Trump and Qatar's Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani in Doha ( AFP via Getty Images )

Iran, a soccer power in Asia, is the only targeted country to qualify so far for the World Cup being co-hosted by the US, Canada and Mexico in one year’s time.

Cuba, Haiti and Sudan are in contention. Sierra Leone might stay involved through multiple playoff games. Burundi, Equatorial Guinea and Libya have very outside shots.

But all should be able to send teams to the World Cup if they qualify because the new policy makes exceptions for “any athlete or member of an athletic team, including coaches, persons performing a necessary support role, and immediate relatives, traveling for the World Cup, Olympics, or other major sporting event as determined by the secretary of state.”

About 200 countries could send athletes to the Summer Games, including those targeted by the latest travel restrictions. The exceptions should apply to them as well if the ban is still in place in its current form.

What about fans?

The travel ban doesn’t mention any exceptions for fans from the targeted countries wishing to travel to the US for the World Cup or Olympics.

Even before the travel ban, fans of the Iran soccer team living in that country already had issues about getting a visa for a World Cup visit.

Still, national team supporters often profile differently to fans of club teams who go abroad for games in international competitions like the UEFA Champions League.

For many countries, fans traveling to the World Cup — an expensive travel plan with hiked flight and hotel prices — are often from the diaspora, wealthier, and could have different passport options.

A World Cup visitor is broadly higher-spending and lower-risk for host nation security planning.

Visitors to the Olympics are often even higher-end clients, though tourism for a Summer Games is significantly less than at a World Cup, with fewer still from most of the 19 countries now targeted.

How is the US working with FIFA and Olympic officials?

open image in gallery Donald Trump is seen as a close friend of Fifa president Gianni Infantino ( AP )

FIFA President Gianni Infantino has publicly built close ties since 2018 to Trump — too close according to some. He has cited the need to ensure FIFA’s smooth operations at a tournament that will earn a big majority of the soccer body’s expected $13 billion revenue from 2023-26.

Infantino sat next to Trump at the White House task force meeting on May 6 which prominently included Secretary of Homeland Security Kristi Noem. FIFA’s top delegate on the task force is Infantino ally Carlos Cordeiro, a former Goldman Sachs partner whose two-year run as US Soccer Federation president ended in controversy in 2020.

Any visa and security issues FIFA faces — including at the 32-team Club World Cup that kicks off next week in Miami — can help LA Olympics organizers finesse their plans.

“I don’t anticipate any, any problems from any countries to come and participate,” LA Games chairman Casey Wasserman told International Olympic Committee officials in March.

He revealed then, at an IOC meeting in Greece, two discreet meetings with Trump and noted the State Department has a ”fully staffed desk” to help prepare for short-notice visa processing in the summer of 2028 — albeit with a focus on teams rather than fans.

“Irrespective of politics today,” Wasserman said in March, “America will be open and accepting to all 209 countries for the Olympics.”

FIFA and the IOC didn’t immediately respond to requests for comment about the new Trump travel ban.

What have other host nations done?

open image in gallery Saudi Arabia Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, left, FIFA President Gianni Infantino, center, and Russian President Vladimir Putin watch the match between Russia and Saudi Arabia at 2018 World Cup ( AP )

The 2018 World Cup host Russia let fans enter the country with a game ticket doubling as their visa. So did Qatar four years later.

Both governments, however, also performed background checks on all visitors coming to the month-long soccer tournaments.

Governments have refused entry to unwelcome visitors. For the 2012 London Olympics, Belarus President Alexander Lukashenko — who is still its authoritarian leader today — was denied a visa despite also leading its national Olympic body.

The IOC also suspended him from the Tokyo Olympics held in 2021.