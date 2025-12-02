Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

We’ve all heard of the bumper Black Friday weekend – but there’s a new day specifically for those seeking a deal on their next holiday.

Whether it’s for hotels, plane tickets or packages, several platforms save amazing deals for a day dubbed “Travel Tuesday”, this year falling on 2 December.

Simon Calder, travel correspondent for The Independent, said: “In the short term, the dying days of November and the first two weeks of December comprise the lowest of seasons when the airlines cut fares to whatever level they need to fill their planes.”

If you’ve been holding off on booking that holiday, wait no longer – we’ll be updating this guide with the deals you need to take advantage of Travel Tuesday.

What is Travel Tuesday?

open image in gallery Travel Tuesday will fall on 2 December in 2025 ( Getty Images )

Travel Tuesday is to the travel industry what Cyber Monday is to the tech and online retail sector. It’s a day of offers and savings offered by hotel companies, airlines, travel agents and more.

Online booking platform Hopper is credited with coining the term in 2017 after finding that the Tuesday following Black Friday was a profitable time to book flights.

According to consulting firm McKinsey, travel companies have taken note, with search interest for “Travel Tuesday” up over 500 per cent from 2021 to 2023.

We expect the best deals to be from US-based companies, but keep an eye out, as there might be some surprises from other parts of the world, including the UK, as the marketing concept gains traction.

When is Travel Tuesday 2025?

Sometimes called “Travel Deals Tuesday”, the fairly recent phenomenon – less long-running than its Friday and Monday counterparts – will fall on 2 December in 2025.

Top Travel Tuesday deals

Intrepid Travel

Customers can get up to 20 per cent off trips to Morocco, Vietnam, Peru and more. This offer ends on 4 December.

Red Funnel Ferries

Red Funnel Ferries, which travel between Southampton and the Isle of Wight, are discounted until 5 December.

Deals include a third off private vehicle travel (until 2 November 2026), plus car day return fares for £44 and “Red Jet” high speed return fares for £19 (both until 31 March 2026).

Priority Pass

Priority Pass gives access to over 1,800 airport lounges and travel experiences, including spa treatments and private places to work before take off.

Deals include 40 per cent off its standard membership (£41 to £24) and 25 per cent off its Standard Plus Membership (£171 to 10 free visits then £24 per visit). Offer ends on 7 December.

Yotel

Hotel chain Yotel is offering up to 40 per cent off stays at select properties worldwide if booked between 19 November and 3 December, on stays from 20 November 2025 to 31 November 2026.

Participating hotels include London Stratford, Manchester Deansgate and Edinburgh, as well as across Europe, Asia and the US.

Generator

Hostel brand Generator is offering 33 per cent off stays of three nights or more across all of its European locations, ideal for a last-minute city break.

Travellers must book by 5 December to receive the deal on stays until 31 March 2026. Use code STAY33 at checkout.

Hard Rock Hotel

Grab up to 55 per cent off stays at participating all-inclusive Hard Rock properties until 7 December, and up to 30 per cent off city and resort hotels when you book direct.

Hyatt

International hotel chain Hyatt has announced that World of Hyatt members can save up to 30 per cent at more than 750 hotels and resorts when booked before and on 11 December.

The discount will apply to stays from 20 November 2025 to 30 April 2026. If you are not a member of World of Hyatt, you can still bag 25 per cent, but it may be worth creating a free account for extra savings.

Oceania Cruises

Luxury cruise brand Oceania, loved by foodies for its culinary focus, is currently offering up to 50 per cent off on more than 170 sailings across 2026 and 2027 for Black Friday.

Offer ends 10 December 2025.

MSC Cruises

MSC Cruises is knocking 50 per cent off selected 2025/26 sailings from Southampton, including winter cruises on MSC Poesia and summer 2026 voyages on MSC Virtuosa. The offer ends on 7 December 2025.

HX Expeditions

Trailblazers of cruising in frozen lands, HX Expeditions is offering its guests up to 35 per cent off select expeditions in 2025, 2026 and some in early 2027.

The sale runs until 3 December, covering iconic destinations such as Antarctica and Svalbard to Greenland, Alaska, the Galapagos Islands, and the Northwest Passage.

Interrail

Rail pass service Interrail is offering a 25 per cent discount on the “all-you-can-travel” range of Interrail “global” passes, covering 32 European nations. This means, for example, a seven-day rail pass within one month is now €286 (£250) instead of €381 (£334).

Bookings must be made before 9am GMT on Wednesday, 17 December, and journeys can begin any time within the following 11 months. The Independent’s travel expert, Simon Calder, got an exclusive on this deal.

Tips for shopping on Travel Tuesday

It’s a good idea to browse before you shop to compare prices on the sale day. As always, set a budget and try your best to stick to it, but also be flexible with dates and destinations if you want to save the most money – bundled holidays often offer the best savings on Travel Tuesday.

Sign up to be notified by your favourite providers, airlines or hotels, and book directly with them if possible, as they usually offer the best savings.

