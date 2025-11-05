I’ve been on more than 50 cheap family holidays. Here’s how to plan one

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

If the thought of travelling abroad with your children isn’t daunting enough, the cost of it may deter you altogether.

Creating memories with your kids doesn’t need to break the bank, according to a bargain-loving travel expert who is also a mum of two.

Since launching The Travel Mum, former NHS doctor-turned family travel expert Jen Carr is on a mission to change this narrative and has booked more than 50 family budget trips.

Here are her top tips for planning affordable holidays, exploring the world without breaking the bank and trips the whole family will enjoy…

Be flexible with flights and airports

Carr’s number one piece of advice is to opt for a DIY (do it yourself) holiday rather than an expensive package holiday, and that starts with flights.

“I think flexibility is the biggest thing when it comes to getting the cheapest prices. Some people will only look to fly from their nearest airport, but it’s definitely worth looking around,” advises Carr, mum to Leo, six and Luca, one. “We recently saved £1,000 flying to Sardinia from London rather than Manchester.”

Utilise comparison websites

Checking comparison sites is always Carr’s first port of call for bagging great deals on flights and holiday accommodation.

“I always go on about how great Skyscanner is, it’s unbeatable,” says the 36-year-old. “The Travel Mum website has a DIY trip-builder that uses Skyscanner for flights and Hotels.com, which we really love for comparing hotels.”

Pack light

Adding extra luggage onto a flight can make going abroad eye-wateringly expensive, so packing light can be a massive money saver.

“A lot of people don’t realise that if you add absolutely zero luggage onto your flight you can still take a rucksack that goes under the seat in front,” says Carr. “That goes for kids as well, so for a family of four you’ve got four rucksacks for no added cost.

Enjoying family time ( Getty Images )

“You can fit an awful lot of clothes in a small rucksack, especially when the kids’ clothes are tiny. Just make sure that everybody wears their biggest, bulkiest things on the plane.”

Use car seats as extra luggage allowance

The mum-of-two encourages parents to take full advantage of the fact that most airlines, even Ryanair, usually allow families to check a car seat in for free, in addition to normal baggage allowance.

“We usually put the car seat in a car seat bag and then within that bag we put in another rucksack with extra things in, so it’s almost like a free check-in item,” says Carr.

Book self-catering accommodation

“Having your own kitchen means you can save an absolute fortune on eating out,” says Carr. “We normally always have breakfast and dinner self-catered, and then we go out for lunch, because lunch menus tend to be much cheaper than dinner menus. We tend to also look for lunch places that offer promotions and kid-sized meals.”

Consider holiday parks

“I think UK holiday parks are really underrated,” says Carr. “I went to Butlin’s for the first time last week and had a fantastic time. We paid £89 for four nights for all of us, and when we got there we didn’t have to spend an awful lot because it had a big playground, a swimming pool and all the fairground rides were included.”

Prioritise free activities over paid attractions

“We tend to not get too roped into too many paid attractions because you can end up spending a fortune,” says Carr. “There’s so many free things you can do as a family, such as going to the beach, museums, pool days, playgrounds, having picnics and going to local markets.”

Check the last-minute deals section on holiday sites

“We really like TUI because it has got a really good last-minute deals section,” shares Carr. “That’s probably going to be your best bet for a good-value package holiday that’s reliable.”

Collect reward points

“Be smart with where you book and spend your money in everyday life, because you can do a lot with reward points,” says Carr. “We collect Avios points [a global reward currency you can spend on flights, hotels, car hire and more] with our credit card and they really build up.

“You can use them to either get upgraded to a first-class or business-class flight, or to get a full set of family flights somewhere each year. We also book a lot of hotels with Hotels.com and collect OneKeyCash which you can use to book other hotels.”

Pay in instalments

“Work out how much you need to save and put aside each month for a holiday,” advises Carr. “A lot of package providers will let you pay in instalments which makes it easier to budget.”

Take toys and games with you on days out

“There are so many little things that your kids will see and ask for, so be prepared,” says Carr. “For example, they will probably want to buy a £20 bubble blower at a theme park, so make sure you take a cheap bubble wand with you and say you’ve already got one, because kids will just want everything.”