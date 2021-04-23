Travel chaos in Spain as theft delays thousands of train passengers

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Travel chaos erupted across Spain on Monday as a brazen cable theft crippled the high-speed rail link between Madrid and Seville, leaving thousands of passengers stranded and delayed.

The theft, which targeted the crucial signalling system cables at four separate locations late Sunday, threw the busy route into disarray, particularly impacting those returning to the capital after the holiday weekend.

Madrid's Atocha station became a scene of confusion and frustration as throngs of travellers sought information from overwhelmed rail staff and anxiously scanned departure boards for updates.

Renfe, Spain's state-owned rail operator, urged passengers with early morning departures to delay their arrival at the station to avoid further overcrowding. The disruption underscored the vulnerability of critical infrastructure and the widespread impact such targeted thefts can have on essential services.

Alberto Valero and his family had spent hours at the station by 9 am due to the delays on the train line connecting Madrid and Seville, where they were headed. Valero was on vacation in Spain from Mexico, and expressed frustration about the lack of information.

“We're here with tourists from everywhere — France, Portugal,” Valero said. “Everyone is at a loss for what to do because of the total disarray.”

The cable theft took place at four points on the high-speed line in Toledo in central Spain, Spain’s railway infrastructure company ADIF said on X.

open image in gallery Travelers covered with Red Cross blankets lie on the floor, as they prepare to spend the night at the Cordoba train station, following a massive power cut affecting the entire Iberian peninsula and the south of France, on April 28, 2025 ( AFP via Getty Images )

The incident came a week after a massive power outage in Spain and Portugal ground high-speed train traffic in Spain to a halt, stranding thousands of passengers.

On Monday ts was revealed the Spanish electricity grid suffered a first power generation outage 19 seconds before the blackout, according to Energy Minister Sara Aagesen said on Monday.

The grid resisted that first outage but two subsequent ones moments later in Southwestern Spain brought the grid to a standstill, she said in an interview on state TV channel.

She said Red Electrica is still investigating what happened on Monday when a massive general blackout hit most of Spain and Portugal.