Trains across London hit by major disruption
Issues are likely to last all day
Several issues are causing major disruption on trains between London and Heathrow Airport and Reading.
A broken rail and shortage of signalling staff is causing issues to the train services.
Passenger information website National Rail Enquiries warned Elizabeth Line, Great Western Railway and Heathrow Express services are affected.
Trains are unable to run between Heathrow Airport and Paddington, and services between Paddington and Reading are subject to cancellation or delay.
Disruption is expected to continue until the end of Tuesday.
Network Rail engineers discovered the broken rail on the high-speed line towards London Paddington from Slough/Heathrow.
The defect means the speed limit for trains has been reduced, causing delays.
Meanwhile, a member of signalling staff has been taken ill.
A replacement was due to arrive “on site” at around 8.30am, National Rail Enquiries said.
The affected lines currently are:
- Elizabeth line services between Abbey Wood and Heathrow Terminal 4 / Maidenhead / Reading, and also between London Paddington / Shenfield and Heathrow Terminal 5
- Great Western Railway services to / from London Paddington
- Heathrow Express services between London Paddington and Heathrow Terminal 5