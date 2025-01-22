New online train ticket retailer to shake up travel in UK

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A new online train ticket retailer is to be created, the Department for Transport (DfT) has announced in a surprise reversal.

The new service will launch after the establishment of Great British Railways (GBR), expected no earlier than late 2026.

The Government said the service would bring together individual train operators’ ticket websites. Exact plans are yet to be announced.

Shares in train ticketing platform Trainline slipped by 4.3 per cent, to 375p, in early trading on Wednesday as a result.

A proposal for a new website and app to sell tickets was introduced under the Conservative Government in May 2021 by then-transport secretary Grant Shapps.

open image in gallery Shares in Trainline dipped after the announcement ( PA Wire )

The following December, the DfT – with the Conservatives still in power – highlighted the “important role” of the private sector as it announced it was “not pursuing” plans for a new retailer.

On Wednesday, under the Labour Government, the department said: “After Great British Railways is established following legislation, it will retail online by bringing together individual train operators’ ticket websites.

“It will work alongside a thriving private sector retail market, where all rail retailers can compete in an open and fair manner.

“The private sector will continue to play a key role in driving growth through innovation and investment, and encouraging more people to choose rail.”

The statement added that “exact plans” for the new retailer and “ensuring a fair and competitive market” will be developed “in close partnership with industry and the private sector”.

GBR will be a new public sector body to hold responsibility for rail infrastructure and train operation.

In December 2023, regulator the Office of Rail and Road published a report stating that seven retailers, including Trainline, used drip pricing, which involves charges being added to advertised low prices.

The regulator’s review found that booking fees ranged from 45p per ticket to £6.45 per transaction.

Passengers can purchase tickets directly through operators’ websites and apps without paying a fee.

Mark Plowright, director of retailer Virgin Trains Ticketing, said: “Virgin Trains Ticketing is an advocate of a vibrant rail ticketing market as a competitive industry benefits rail passengers across the UK.

“However, there’s still much more work to be done to simplify rail tickets and make train travel less confusing for passengers, which is why Virgin Trains Ticketing continues to campaign for more straightforward ticketing.

“Consumers should be able to make informed decisions about the best ticket for them and all ticket retailers should have access to the same deals and offers to enable this.”