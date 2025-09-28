GPS train ticket trial to be rolled out on Monday

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A train ticketing trial, which tracks a passenger’s journey via their mobile phone, has been rolled out in northern England.

From Monday, passengers travelling on Northern train services between Harrogate and Leeds can pay for their journeys by boarding a train and pressing a button in an app on their phone.

The Department for Transport (DfT) explained that GPS technology on their phone will detect where they disembark the train, ensuring they are automatically charged the lowest possible fare at the end of the day. The app also generates a barcode for ticket inspectors and station barriers.

Rail minister Lord Hendy said the initiative will make rail travel “simpler and easier”.

Passengers who take part in the trial will receive £15 of free credit.

The scheme will be rolled out to service journeys between Sheffield and Doncaster, and Sheffield and Barnsley in the coming weeks.

A Northern train at Leeds Station ( PA )

“We’re bringing ticketing into the 21st century,” Lord Hendy said.

“These trials are modernising fares and ticketing, making it simpler and easier for people to choose rail.

“As part of our Plan for Change, we’re delivering straightforward, stress-free train travel across the north, supporting passengers and boosting economic growth, jobs and homes.”

Mayor of West Yorkshire Tracy Brabin said: “Introducing smart, location-based ticketing will remove barriers to rail travel and make it easier to get the best value fares without the need to plan ahead. I’d encourage everyone to take part in this trial.

“The results will help as we progress our ambition for an integrated Weaver Network seamlessly connecting travel options across West Yorkshire.”

A similar ticketing trial was launched on some East Midlands Railway routes on September 1.

Participants of the initiative will receive £15 of free credit “soon”, the DfT said.