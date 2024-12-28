Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

After Christmas, millions of people are on the move around Britain. But anyone planning to travel by train during the remaining four days of 2024 faces possible disruption due to a combination of rail engineering work and strikes.

Even though most stations and routes have reopened after two days of closure, the UK’s two busiest stations – Liverpool Street and Paddington in London – remain shut.

On the West Coast main line, which connects London Euston with the West Midlands, northwest England, North Wales and southern Scotland, the electricity supply has failed between Watford Junction and Milton Keynes Central.

National Rail says: “Trains may be cancelled, revised or delayed by up to 40 minutes. Disruption is expected to continue until 12 noon.”

The line between Glasgow and Motherwell is currently closed because of work to repair overhead wires, while Avanti West Coast is urging passengers not to travel north of Preston on Saturday before 10am.

All the advice and information you need is here.

London Liverpool Street

Main lines to Essex, Suffolk, Norfolk and Cambridgeshire are all closed until Thursday morning, 2 January 2025. The Elizabeth Line, however, is working again.

Between Norwich, Ipswich and London, journey times are typically doubled. Passengers from East Anglia can take a train to Witham in Essex, where they board a bus to Billericay. From here they travel by train to Stratford, which has connections with the London Underground, Overground and Elizabeth Line.

Passengers between London and Stansted airport can use the Stansted Express trains starting and ending at Tottenham Hale.

London Paddington

The hub for South Wales and the West of England, will remain closed until Monday 30 December. Great Western Railway passengers from Cornwall, Devon, Swansea and Cardiff will have hourly trains to and from at London Euston.

They are advertised as nonstop between Euston and either Taunton or Swindon, but in fact they will stop at Reading – where boarding and alighting is not permitted – to change drivers.

Journey times are extended by about half-an-hour, and fewer trains will run.

London St Pancras

The line north from London St Pancras International is closed just outside the station for the replacement of a bridge, with no trains to Luton, Leicester, Derby, Nottingham or Sheffield. It will reopen on Monday 30 December.

Thameslink trains to Luton (including the airport) and Bedford are also closed.

London Euston is once again taking some of the strain, with passengers advised to travel to Milton Keynes Central by Avanti West Coast or London Northwestern train and take a connecting bus to Bedford.

West Coast main line

Network Rail is working at Crewe, one of the UK’s most important junctions, with cancellations and diversions in place.

Avanti West Coast strikes

On New Year’s Eve train managers working for Avanti West Coast will begin a five-month series of strikes. The members of the RMT union will also stop work on 2 January and every Sunday from 12 January to 25 May inclusive. The dispute is over pay for working on rest days. Train managers have been offered £250 for weekdays and £300 at weekends, but they want more; train drivers earn a flat £600 for working on a day off.

A significantly reduced Avanti West Coast timetable will be in place on the first two strike days, 31 December and 2 January – with fewer services running during limited operating hours. The first train of the day will depart Euston around 8am and the last train of the day before 5pm.

North Wales, Blackpool and Edinburgh will have no Avanti West Coast services on strike days.

Tuesday 31 December

Avanti West Coast will run one train per hour between Euston and each of Birmingham, Manchester, and Preston with a limited services to Glasgow. One train every other hour between Liverpool and Crewe will also run. No Avanti West Coast trains will serve Macclesfield.

Thursday 2 January

The intercity operator will run one train per hour between Euston and each of Wolverhampton (via Birmingham), Crewe and Manchester. There will also be a limited service between Glasgow and Preston. No Avanti West Coast services will serve Warrington Bank Quay or Wigan North Western.