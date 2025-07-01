Delays across UK rail network after heatwave causes speed restrictions

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Trains in England will continue to run under speed restrictions today as temperatures soar to highs of 35C in the UK.

Passengers travelling on the Brighton Main Line have been warned to check before they travel this week as speed restrictions slow down rail journeys on Southern, Thameslink and Gatwick Express services.

The speed restrictions were put in place at the weekend through to Tuesday evening (1 July) as track temperatures neared 50C.

On Sunday (29 June), Network Rail Kent and Sussex said on X/Twitter: “Rail temperatures are predicted to soar with the mercury expected to hit 50C on the track itself, which means that we need to impose blanket speed restrictions on part of the Brighton Main Line to ensure everyone’s safety. The speed restriction will be in place on both Monday and Tuesday.”

Trains running between London Paddington towards the west, including Great Western Railway (GWR) services, are also subject to longer journey times and potential cancellations as temperatures rise.

A GWR spokesperson said the speed restrictions imposed west of Paddington were likely to mean a 10 to 15 minute delay on most trains, reportedThe Guardian.

Elsewhere, National Rail travel advice says: “Between approximately 10:00 and 19:00 today, an emergency speed restriction will be in place between East Croydon and Burgess Hill due to predicted high track temperatures.”

Between these stations, trains may be delayed by “up to 20 minutes or revised”.

Gatwick Express services will also only run between London Victoria and Gatwick Airport, with most Southern services from London Victoria towards Littlehampton terminating at West Worthing, said National Rail.

According to the Network Rail website, speed restrictions are used in hot weather as “railway tracks can heat up to 50 degrees and risk buckling – which is unsafe for trains to pass over”.

It adds: “By slowing trains down, they exert lower forces on the track, reducing the chance of this happening.”

Network Rail’s industry weather response director, Lisa Angus, said: “Trains run on steel rails, which expand in the heat. While air temperatures are forecast to reach around 34C in London, which is tough for people, the temperatures of the tracks will be much higher.

“We paint sensitive parts of our railway white to reflect heat, but there is only so much that paint can achieve before we may have to take action to slow trains down in some places.”

Restrictions are expected to stay until at least 10pm on Tuesday, according to railway managers.

Network Rail said in a post on X/Twitter: “With temperatures set to soar as forecast by the Met Office, speed restrictions have to be imposed across large parts of the network to ensure everyone’s safety.

“We won’t be able to run as many trains as normal, and journeys will take longer. Trains that are running will also be much busier. If you are able to work from home, then that may be your best option.

“If you do take the train, then please remember to take a bottle of water and if you begin to feel unwell, seek help at the next station and speak to station staff. Pulling emergency alarms onboard may delay us getting help to you.”

