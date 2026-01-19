Europe’s deadliest train accidents in recent years as dozens killed in Spanish crash

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A high-speed train derailment in southern Spain has claimed at least 39 lives and left more than 150 people injured, authorities have confirmed.

Rail travel is a common, affordable, and convenient mode of transport for many across Europe.

Despite a reported decrease in major railway accidents since 2010, according to the European Union, this catastrophe serves as a grim reminder of how deadly they can be, echoing past incidents across the continent.

Here is a look at some of the most deadly train, tram and subway crashes in Europe in recent years.

September 2025

A popular streetcar in Lisbon derailed and crashed into a building, killing 16 people and injuring 21.

A preliminary report into the funicular crash found that an underground cable acting as a counterweight between the two tram cars was unsuitable for use and broke.

open image in gallery Police tape cordons off the access to the tracks of the Gloria funicular, a tourist streetcar that derailed and crashed, in Lisbon on 5 September 2025. ( Associated Press )

February 2023

A passenger train in northern Greece carrying hundreds of people collided at high speed with an oncoming freight train, resulting in a fiery wreck that killed 57 people.

An investigative report into the crash blamed human error, outdated infrastructure and major systemic failures.

July 2016

Two Italian commuter trains collided head-on between towns in the southern region of Puglia, killing 31 people and injuring scores more. An investigation found an error of communication between the stations from which each train departed from.

July 2013

A commuter train in Spain hurtled off the rails as it came around a bend near the northwestern city of Santiago de Compostela, killing 80 and injuring 145 others.

An investigation showed the train was traveling at 179 kph (111 mph) on a stretch with an 80 kph (50 mph) speed limit when it left the tracks and smashed into a wall.

February 2010

Two commuter trains just outside Brussels slammed into one another during morning rush hour when one ran a red light. In all, 19 people were killed and 171 injured in Belgium's worst train crash.

open image in gallery A fireman sprays water on the wrecked car of a freight train in Viareggio, on 30 June, 2009, after it exploded just outside the station of this coastal town in northern Italy ( Associated Press/Lorenzo Galassi )

June 2009

A freight train in Italy carrying gas derailed at the Viareggio station, near the Tuscan city of Lucca, and exploded, killing 32 people. Poorly maintained axles of the train were blamed.

July 2006

A subway train traveling at excessive speed crashed in an underground tunnel in the eastern Spanish city of Valencia, killing 43 people and injuring scores more.

It took 13 years for a court to find four managers of the city’s subway system guilty of negligent manslaughter for not taking the necessary safety measures needed to prevent the tragedy.

January 2006

The failure of a braking system on a train in Montenegro caused it to derail and plunge into a ravine outside the capital, Podgorica.

The crash killed 45 people, including five children, and injured a further 184. It was the worst train disaster in Montenegro’s history.

November 2000

A cable car on a funicular railway in Austria caught fire in a mountain tunnel in Kaprun, killing 155 people.

Those who died were skiers and snowboarders heading to the slopes of the Kitzsteinhorn mountain.

open image in gallery Rescuers at the site of a train collision in Tempe, about 376 kilometres (235 miles) north of Athens, near Larissa city, Greece on 3 March, 2023 ( Associated Press/Giannis Papanikos )

October 1999

A train heading out of London’s Paddington station went through a red light and crashed into an incoming high-speed train, killing 31 people. Around 400 people were injured.

June 1998

A high-speed train in Germany traveling at 200 kph (125 mph) collided with a bridge at Eschede, causing it to collapse. The crash killed 101 people and injured a further 100. It was Germany’s deadliest postwar rail disaster.