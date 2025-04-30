Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Roads are expected to be busier this May Day bank holiday weekend as drivers are planning a million more getaway trips than the year before.

Motoring services company RAC has revealed that the May Day weekend is still set to produce more traffic than 2024 – with over 17 million getaway trips by car planned.

This is up by one million from last year, a survey carried out by the RAC indicates, but some days are predicted to be busier than others.

Friday 2 May is expected to see the largest volume of leisure travellers on major roads, the RAC says, with its survey suggesting 3 million journeys could be made.

This is slightly more than the 2.9 million and 2.8 million planned on Saturday, 3 May and Monday, 5 May, respectively.

The quietest day of the weekend to travel is expected to be Sunday, 4 May, with just 2.4 million trips scheduled.

Drivers also said they would be planning an additional 6m journeys at some point between Friday and Monday.

Data from transport analytics specialists Inrix, suggests Friday will see the most congestion, with journeys across the UK predicted to be delayed by nearly a third (28 per cent) more than usual.

The worst of the jams are predicted to fall later in the afternoon and into Friday evening.

In terms of traffic near London on Friday, the M25 clockwise from the South Mimms interchange to Essex could experience delays of 40 minutes from 4pm as commuter traffic combines with those leaving for a holiday trip.

Elsewhere, the M5 southbound is expected to see delays of a similar duration from 7pm between the J15 Almondsbury interchange at Bristol and J23 for Bridgwater.

Both the RAC and Inrix are advising drivers to travel before 10am on Friday if they can, or before 11am or after 3pm if travelling on Saturday, Sunday or the Monday bank holiday.

open image in gallery The best and worst times to drive this May Day bank holiday ( RAC )

While many may have used the Easter weekend for a short trip away, the May Day weekend will also see many hitting the roads.

A third of drivers (34 per cent) say they are using the three-day weekend to see family and friends, 17 per cent said they will use the time to shop and run errands, while 10 per cent will be filling their weekend with a short break.

RAC Breakdown spokesperson Alice Simpson said: “Although the Easter break was just two weeks ago, our figures suggest this weekend will still be hectic on the roads as millions take advantage of another bank holiday.

“This week’s very warm weather may not last right into the weekend, but with lots of daylight hours, there’s still plenty of opportunity to get out and about.

“For drivers that have a choice, it’s best to avoid Friday evening as that’s when leisure traffic will clash with commuter journeys.

Ms Simpson also advised drivers prepare their vehicles ahead of time to reduce the chance of a breakdown.

“It takes just minutes to check that a vehicle’s oil, coolant and screenwash are all at the right levels before your trip, and it’s equally important to ensure all tyres are damage-free, have plenty of tread and are inflated properly.

“Anyone towing a caravan or trailer should check over these tyres as well.”

For more travel news and advice, listen to Simon Calder’s podcast