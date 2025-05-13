River cruise choice grows as tour operator Trafalgar enters the market
The choice of river cruises continues to grow, with the popular tour operator to launch cruises from next year
Tour operator Trafalgar has unveiled plans to bring its experience of land-based trips to the European river cruise market, boosting choice for passengers.
Trafalgar, which is known for its land-based guided tours such as safaris or curated trips for couples and families, will launch two new river cruise itineraries along the Rhine and the Danube from spring 2026.
Two luxury river cruise ships from its sister company Uniworld Boutique River Cruises will be chartered and rebranded to Trafalgar Reverie and Trafalgar Verity, each with capacity for 128 passengers.
Trafalgar Reverie will sail on the Danube for eight days from Budapest to Passau, which includes a dining experience at Austria’s oldest winery, Weingut Nikolaihof, and a day discovering Bratislava’s Cold War history. Prices start at £2,649 per person based on double occupancy.
For a longer option, Trafalgar Verity has a 10-day itinerary on the Rhine from Basel to Amsterdam, visiting landmarks such as the Unesco-listed Cologne Cathedral, the romantic Middle Rhine Gorge, and Strasbourg’s charming old town. Fares start at £3,149 per person, based on double occupancy.
Both will feature local specialists who will offer insights into each destination, while passengers will be entertained on board with activities such as regional performances, in-house baking demonstrations, yoga sessions and complimentary bike hire.
Passengers can book now for sailings departing from 11 April 2026.
Melissa DaSilva, deputy chief executive of Trafalgar’s parent company TTC Tour Brands, said: "We’ve always been dedicated to making it easy for travellers to connect with the heart and soul of every destination.
“Now, we’re bringing that same philosophy and unmatched experience to Europe’s iconic rivers.”
Trafalgar is the latest entrant to the growing river cruise market.
Lindblad Expeditions revealed last week that it is bringing its exploration cruises to European rivers, while Celebrity Cruises has announced plans to enter the market in 2027.
Established river cruise brand Viking is also growing its fleet and is aiming for 109 ships on iconic waterways across the world by 2028.
