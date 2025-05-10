Toxic cloud forces 160,000 people indoors in Spain’s tourism region

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A chemical fire at an industrial estate in Catalonia, Spain, has prompted authorities to issue a shelter-in-place warning for approximately 160,000 residents.

The fire, which ignited at a company specializing in swimming pool cleaning products, began around 2am local time in Vilanova i la Geltru, a town situated 48 kilometers south of Barcelona.

The blaze resulted in a substantial cloud of chlorine smoke spreading across the region, raising concerns about potential health risks. Emergency services are actively monitoring the situation and advising residents to remain indoors until further notice.

"If you are in the zone that is affected do not leave your home or your place of work," the Civil Protection service said on social media site X.

No one has been hurt in the fire, Catalan emergency services said on Saturday, but residents in five towns were sent a message on their mobile phones telling them to remain inside.

"It is very difficult for chlorine to catch fire but when it does so it is very hard to put it out," the owner of the industrial property, Jorge Vinuales Alonso, told local radio station Rac1.

open image in gallery Firefighters work on a site of a burnt building storing pool cleaning products, in the coastal city of Vilanova i la Geltru, south of Barcelona on May 10, 2025 ( AFP via Getty Images )

He said the cause of the fire might have been a lithium battery.

Trains which were due to pass through the area were held up, roads were blocked and other events were cancelled.

The fire was under control, Civil Protection spokesperson Joan Ramon Cabello told the TVE television channel.