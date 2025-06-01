Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

The best tourist attraction in London revealed

Thousands of people were polled to find the capital’s most popular attraction

Alan Jones
Sunday 01 June 2025 19:01 EDT
Meet the Tower of London's new ravenmaster: Protecting the kingdom from a dark prophecy

The Tower of London has been revealed as the most popular tourist attraction in the capital.

Research conducted by Travelodge, which surveyed 13,500 people, placed the historic castle top of the list, followed by Covent Garden and Buckingham Palace.

The Tower of London attracts more than three million visitors every year, with tourists eager to see the Crown Jewels, meet the Yeomen Warders and the tower’s ravens.

A number of museums also featured in the top 20, including the Natural History Museum, the British Museum, and the Victoria and Albert Museum.

Other notable attractions included Camden Market, Battersea Power Station, and St Paul’s Cathedral.

The top 20 attractions were:

  1. Tower of London
  2. Covent Garden
  3. Buckingham Palace
  4. Natural History Museum
  5. Camden Market
  6. Big Ben
  7. Borough Market
  8. The London Eye
  9. British Museum
  10. Tower Bridge
  11. Victoria and Albert Museum
  12. Imperial War Museum
  13. Battersea Power Station
  14. Harry Potter Studio Tour
  15. Science Museum
  16. Sky Garden
  17. Hyde Park
  18. Hampton Court Palace
  19. St Paul’s Cathedral
  20. Tate Modern

A Travelodge spokesperson said: “It’s no surprise that the top spots were taken by iconic, historic classics like the Tower of London and Buckingham Palace, but it’s also great to see people rate newer attractions such as Battersea Power Station and Sky Garden too.”

