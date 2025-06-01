The best tourist attraction in London revealed
Thousands of people were polled to find the capital’s most popular attraction
The Tower of London has been revealed as the most popular tourist attraction in the capital.
Research conducted by Travelodge, which surveyed 13,500 people, placed the historic castle top of the list, followed by Covent Garden and Buckingham Palace.
The Tower of London attracts more than three million visitors every year, with tourists eager to see the Crown Jewels, meet the Yeomen Warders and the tower’s ravens.
A number of museums also featured in the top 20, including the Natural History Museum, the British Museum, and the Victoria and Albert Museum.
Other notable attractions included Camden Market, Battersea Power Station, and St Paul’s Cathedral.
The top 20 attractions were:
- Tower of London
- Covent Garden
- Buckingham Palace
- Natural History Museum
- Camden Market
- Big Ben
- Borough Market
- The London Eye
- British Museum
- Tower Bridge
- Victoria and Albert Museum
- Imperial War Museum
- Battersea Power Station
- Harry Potter Studio Tour
- Science Museum
- Sky Garden
- Hyde Park
- Hampton Court Palace
- St Paul’s Cathedral
- Tate Modern
A Travelodge spokesperson said: “It’s no surprise that the top spots were taken by iconic, historic classics like the Tower of London and Buckingham Palace, but it’s also great to see people rate newer attractions such as Battersea Power Station and Sky Garden too.”
