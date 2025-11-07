Is it safe to travel to Vietnam and Thailand during Typhoon Kalmaegi?

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A deadly typhoon sweeping Southeast Asia has raised serious concerns about the safety of travel to Vietnam and Thailand.

At least five people died after the typhoon made landfall in Vietnam on Thursday, following 188 deaths and widespread destruction in the Philippines.

Kalmaegi is one of Vietnam’s strongest storms on record, with torrential rains and strong winds battering the country and leaving millions of households without power.

Hundreds of international and domestic flights were disrupted after Vietnam temporarily closed six airports in the central region yesterday.

Kalmaegi is now expected to move through Laos and hit northeast Thailand on Friday afternoon.

Here’s everything you need to know about the typhoon in Vietnam and the latest travel advice for Thailand.

Where has Typhoon Kalmaegi hit?

After barrelling through the Philippines, Typhoon Kalmaegi made landfall in Vietnam overnight on Thursday.

Waves up to 3m high hit the coast in cities like Danang, and strong winds uprooted trees in Dak Lak province. Many homes in Quy Nhon, another coastal city, were left without power for hours.

Although the typhoon weakened as it moved inland, authorities in the Southeast Asian country warned of continuing heavy rainfall of up to 200mm in central provinces, from Thanh Hoa to Quang Tri.

Kalmaegi is expected to move through Laos and hit northeast Thailand on Friday afternoon.

What is the UK government’s advice?

The UK Foreign Office (FCDO) has not issued new travel advice amid Typhoon Kalmaegi.

General travel advice for Vietnam says: “The tropical storm season runs from May to November. Tropical storms can cause serious travel disruption, 2025 has seen higher than expected rainfall in Vietnam.”

“Follow and monitor local and international weather updates from the National Centre for Hydro-Meteorological Forecasting and Japan Meteorological Agency, and follow the advice of local authorities.”

Other FCDO extreme weather warnings for Vietnam tell travellers to “be prepared to change your travel plans on short notice” and stay informed of the latest regional weather forecasts if they are planning to visit Vietnam during storm season.

It tells travellers to Thailand, “the rainy season is generally from May to October”, adding “heavy storms cause disruption, including flooding and landslides. Lakes, caves and waterfalls are particularly at risk of dangerous flash flooding”.

Prospective holidaymakers should follow the Thai Meteorological Department for updated weather warnings.

Are flights affected to Thailand and Vietnam?

As of Friday afternoon, flights to and from Thailand appear to be operating as scheduled from Flightradar data.

The Vietnam Civil Aviation Authority temporarily closed six airports in the central region from Thursday afternoon due to the approaching typhoon.

Buon Ma Thuot, Pleiku, Tuy Hoa, Chu Lai, Phu Cat and Lien Khuong were all forced to suspend operations, impacting hundreds of flights.

At least 50 journeys were cancelled or delayed across airports on Thursday and Friday, added aviation authorities.

Vietnamese carrier VietJet said in a statement on Wednesday: “Passengers with flights to and from Da Nang, Phu Bai, Lien Khuong, Chu Lai, Phu Cat, Tuy Hoa, Pleiku, Buon Ma Thuot, Cam Ranh, and Dong Hoi airports during this period are kindly advised to note the following.

“Check flight schedules and weather conditions before arriving at the airport to proactively plan your schedule. Some flights may be temporarily suspended or have their flight times changed due to the typhoon.”

Most domestic and international flights in Vietnam have since resumed.

Will my holiday be cancelled?

As the Foreign Office has not warned against non-essential travel to Vietnam or Thailand, there will be no special circumstances in place to be able to cancel a trip for a full refund.

The conditions for cancelling your trip will be dependent on your holiday provider, so it’s best to contact them if you’re looking to postpone.

There is no obligation for companies to refund bookings if you want to cancel, and you will not be able to claim travel insurance due to flood concerns unless the Foreign Office advice changes.

In terms of travel insurance, some policies include natural disaster cover for an event that prevents you from reaching your holiday destination. Check your insurance policies to see where you stand.

