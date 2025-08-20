Inside Thailand’s new luxury train ride from Bangkok to Chiang Mai
The Blue Jasmine will roll through five provinces in the Thai countryside
A new luxury train is on track to transform Thailand’s sleeper network later this year.
Nine-night journeys on The Blue Jasmine will roll through the Thai countryside across five provinces from Bangkok to Chiang Mai.
Alongside train travel and accommodation, packages include tuk-tuk rides through Ayutthaya, admission to temples in Uthai Thani, plus a visit to an elephant sanctuary in Chiang Mai.
Other highlights include pottery-making, mountain picnics and silk-weaving.
The 10 carriages are divided into three private cabin categories – classic, premium and premium suites – accommodating 37 passengers overnight.
Each cabin features a double bed, wide windows and access to shared or private bathroom facilities for the two nights spent sleeping onboard.
Now operated by DTH Travel, the charter train was originally configured as a Japanese sleeper train in the 1960s.
The Blue Jasmine will make its maiden journey on 16 November 2025, with five further departures scheduled in January, February, March, July, November and December 2026.
All hotels, itinerary excursions, most meals and transfers are included in the price. Tickets start at 245,000 Thai baht, or £5,577, per person.
Blue Jasmine operations manager Nathawut said: “Even after 30 years of working in Thai tourism, I'm thrilled to curate such a unique program for our guests.”
It’s not the only newcomer on the sleeper train scene.
In the UK, the long-awaited Britannic Explorer, operated by Belmond, offers passengers luxury suites and fine dining options – for £11,000 per ticket.
Within its cabins are three grand suites and 15 standard suites, where guests can spend three nights travelling from the capital to Cornwall, the Lake District and Wales.
For more travel news and advice, listen to Simon Calder’s podcast
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments