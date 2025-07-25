Major airliners set to resume flights to Israel

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

German aviation giant Lufthansa Group is poised to gradually reinstate flights to Tel Aviv from 1 August, aiming for a full programme by the end of October.

The airline, like others, had halted services due to a renewed flare-up in regional violence.

A spokesperson confirmed the decision on Friday, stating: "We are always monitoring the situation, and it now looks like we will be able to fly again from August."

By mid-August, Lufthansa, freight carrier Lufthansa Cargo, and Austrian Airlines will operate 44 weekly connections.

Brussels Airlines resumes on 13 August, Swiss International Airlines on 29 September, ITA Airways on 1 September, and Eurowings on 26 October.

Flights to Tehran will, however, remain suspended.

open image in gallery Lufthansa is one of a number of global airlines that halted flights to and from the Israeli city after a renewed flare-up in violence in the region ( AP )

In addition to the announcement from Lufthansa Group, a spokesperson for Brussels Airlines said: “Following a thorough security assessment, Lufthansa Group airlines will resume flights to Tel Aviv from 1 August. Safety remains our highest priority.

“We continue to closely monitor the situation in the region and may adjust our flight schedule if necessary.”

Several airlines around the globe, including British Airways and Ryanair, suspended flights to Tel Aviv following a missile strike near Israel’s Ben Gurion airport on 4 May.

Flights were halted to and from Tel Aviv after a missile fired by Yemen’s Houthis landed near Ben Gurion Airport, sending a cloud of smoke into the air and panicking passengers.

Many airliners have continued to pause flights to Tel Aviv, yet Wizz Air has announced plans to resume flights on 8 August.

Competitor Ryanair has said it will not return to Israel until 25 October at the earliest, and British carrier easyJet will not return to the region until March next year.

"Operations are totally safe and secured right now. The situation can change, and it has changed a few times before, but we have a very robust system to monitor this from a safety and security perspective," Varadi said in an interview.

He acknowledged that European carriers were cautious about their return and that Wizz Air's presence in Israel would be "larger than all European airlines combined."