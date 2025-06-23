Tel Aviv flights resume with 50-passenger limit to evacuate from Iran conflict

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Flights have resumed from Ben Gurion International Airport in Tel Aviv after a week of closure.

A Boeing 737 belonging El Al, the Israeli national airline, departed for Rome at 6am local time. The carrier is operating a limited number of repatriation flights, departing for London Luton at 5am on Tuesday as well as other services to Athens, Larnaca and Paris.

Intercontinental repatriation flights on El Al are expected to leave Tel Aviv for New York, Los Angeles and Bangkok.

But demand is far exceeding the supply of seats – which is capped at 50 passengers per flight because of concerns about large numbers of people at the airport becoming a target for Iranian attacks.

El Al revealed that 25,000 “outbound flight request forms” have been submitted since registration opened on the airline’s website on Saturday night.

The carrier said: “At this stage, we invite customers wishing to depart from Israel in the coming week to register via the dedicated form.”

Anyone who gains a place on a repatriation flight will not be permitted to return to Israel within three weeks.

El Al has cancelled its normal schedule for the remainder of this week.

Meanwhile British nationals in Israel are waiting to hear more about promised repatriation flights by the UK government.

On Sunday the Foreign Office set out plans for a first charter from Tel Aviv, saying it will be a single “flight to transport vulnerable British nationals and their dependants out of Israel”.

People in Israel are required to register their presence there with the Foreign Office and are then invited to apply for the flight, but with no guarantee of a place.

All prospective passengers are required to pay a reported £350 for a seat. The FCDO says unsuccessful applicants will be refunded – and that more flights could follow.

The Independent is seeking more information from the Foreign Office.

Key land borders remain open: from Jerusalem to Amman in Jordan, from where international flights are operating, and from Eilat to Taba in Egypt, followed by a road transfer to Sharm El Sheikh airport.

The FCDO is providing support for British nationals who leave by these routes. But the Israeli authorities warn of possible attack on people leaving the country.