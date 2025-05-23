European airline cancels 1,400 summer flights amid pilot shortage

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Thousands of UK holidaymaker's summer travel plans are in turmoil after a European airline cancelled 1,400 flights.

Swiss International Air Lines (SWISS) has axed around 1.5 per cent of its scheduled departures until October 2025.

According to air passenger rights company AirAdvisor, as many as 50,000 UK passengers will be affected by the flight cancellations, including those with connecting and indirect itineraries.

AirAdvisor estimates that between 10 and 15 flights will be impacted daily, with UK to Switzerland routes out of Heathrow, London City, Manchester and Edinburgh representing up to 12 per cent of cancellations.

It added that SWISS’s cancellations will impact competitor airlines such as British Airways and easyJet as demand increases on short-haul routes to Zurich and Geneva.

Long-haul passengers bound for Shanghai and Chicago will also be impacted by the cancellations this summer.

Anton Radchenko, founder of AirAdvisor, said: “With this latest wave of SWISS cancellations, summer just got more complicated for UK travellers. We’re not seeing a demand problem but a staffing and scheduling bottleneck.

“Flights are getting axed not because people aren’t flying, but because airlines don’t have enough fully trained pilots to operate them.”

Pilot shortages particularly affect crews on A320, A321, A330, and A340 aircraft, reports Aviation24.

Travellers due to fly on the cancelled SWISS journeys are entitled to a full refund and free rerouting under EU261 regulation.

SWISS said: “We regret that we are unable to offer the affected connections as originally planned. In such cases, we inform the affected customers as early as possible.

“Schedule adjustments are made as far in advance as possible to minimise inconvenience and to find the best possible alternative travel solutions for our passengers”, in a statement to

The Independent has contacted SWISS for comment.

