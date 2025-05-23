Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Sign up to our newsletters
Independent
BulletinTrump latest
More
Best
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

European airline cancels 1,400 summer flights amid pilot shortage

Up to 50,000 UK passengers will face flight cancellations, says AirAdvisor

Natalie Wilson
Friday 23 May 2025 05:56 EDT
Comments
SWISS has axed around 1,400 flights scheduled until October 2025
SWISS has axed around 1,400 flights scheduled until October 2025 (Getty Images)

Thousands of UK holidaymaker's summer travel plans are in turmoil after a European airline cancelled 1,400 flights.

Swiss International Air Lines (SWISS) has axed around 1.5 per cent of its scheduled departures until October 2025.

According to air passenger rights company AirAdvisor, as many as 50,000 UK passengers will be affected by the flight cancellations, including those with connecting and indirect itineraries.

AirAdvisor estimates that between 10 and 15 flights will be impacted daily, with UK to Switzerland routes out of Heathrow, London City, Manchester and Edinburgh representing up to 12 per cent of cancellations.

It added that SWISS’s cancellations will impact competitor airlines such as British Airways and easyJet as demand increases on short-haul routes to Zurich and Geneva.

Long-haul passengers bound for Shanghai and Chicago will also be impacted by the cancellations this summer.

Anton Radchenko, founder of AirAdvisor, said: “With this latest wave of SWISS cancellations, summer just got more complicated for UK travellers. We’re not seeing a demand problem but a staffing and scheduling bottleneck.

“Flights are getting axed not because people aren’t flying, but because airlines don’t have enough fully trained pilots to operate them.”

Pilot shortages particularly affect crews on A320, A321, A330, and A340 aircraft, reports Aviation24.

Travellers due to fly on the cancelled SWISS journeys are entitled to a full refund and free rerouting under EU261 regulation.

SWISS said: “We regret that we are unable to offer the affected connections as originally planned. In such cases, we inform the affected customers as early as possible.

“Schedule adjustments are made as far in advance as possible to minimise inconvenience and to find the best possible alternative travel solutions for our passengers”, in a statement to

The Independent has contacted SWISS for comment.

For more travel news and advice, listen to Simon Calder’s podcast

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in