First look: Swiss Air Lines unveils new first class cabin suite

Swiss airlines has revealed two new first class cabins which can be combined to create a single, private space.

The “First Grand Suites” can be merged into a self-contained area, serving as a bedroom, an office or even a meeting room.

The offering is aimed at premium travellers who require a private space aboard an aircraft, whether travelling for personal or business reasons. The area is also being offered as an option for families.

open image in gallery The suites come with heated seats, a 4K TV and an in-flight entertainment tablet ( Swiss )

The suites will be bookable solely via the Swiss First hotline.

Inside the suite, passengers will find two adjoining first class suites, including a private aisle for additional room, sectioned off by 1.8-metre-high walls.

open image in gallery The table area can be used for dining, working or relaxing ( Swiss )

All the usual first class services will also be available, such as a personal wardrobe, a 32 to 43-inch 4K television, heated or cooling seat toggles and an in-flight entertainment tablet.

Sisley skincare can be found in the amenity kits for all first class cabins, while pyjamas are provided by the luxury Swiss brand Zimmerli.

As for its dining options, the airline says it serves seasonal dishes that are paired with wines, all prepared by award-winning Swiss chefs.

open image in gallery The suite will have a separate double bed and dining area ( Swiss )

Swiss offers a selection of starters, main courses and desserts, together with wines, champagne and freshly-brewed coffee, which can be ordered either in advance up to 24 hours before departure or directly on board.

Available from 2026, the First Grand Suite will be introduced on Swiss’s new Airbus A350s and then gradually on its refurbished Airbus A330s on flights from Switzerland. Eventually, the new suites will also appear on its Boeing 777s.

open image in gallery The two adjoining cabins making up the Grand Suite are the Single Suite and the Suite Plus ( Swiss )

“With our new Swiss First Grand Suite, we’re further expanding our first class service product with an option that is specifically aimed at those of our top premium customers who are seeking even more privacy and even more scope to design their personal space on board,” explains chief commercial officer Heike Birlenbach.

“Our Grand Suite should give our guests all the feeling of having their own “loft aloft” – a space that they can use as they wish, to relax, to work, or just to enjoy the experience.

“It’s a further step in our development of our Swiss Senses concept, which is aimed squarely at delivering a truly premium air travel experience.”

